WorldOctober 5, 2024

Congo finally begins mpox vaccinations in drive to slow outbreaks declared a global emergency

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese authorities on Saturday began vaccination against mpox, nearly two months after the disease outbreak that spread from Congo to several African countries and beyond was declared a

RUTH ALONGA, Associated Press
FILE - A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)
FILE - A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)
FILE - A health worker attends to an mpox patient, at a treatment center in Munigi, eastern Congo, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)
FILE - A health worker attends to an mpox patient, at a treatment center in Munigi, eastern Congo, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese authorities on Saturday began vaccination against mpox, nearly two months after the disease outbreak that spread from Congo to several African countries and beyond was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.

The 265,000 doses donated to Congo by the European Union and the U.S. were rolled out in the eastern city of Goma in North Kivu province, where hospitals and health workers have been overstretched, struggling to contain the new and possibly more infectious strain of mpox.

Congo, with about 30,000 suspected mpox cases and 859 deaths, accounts for more than 80% of all the cases and 99% of all the deaths reported in Africa this year. All of the Central African nation’s 26 provinces have recorded mpox cases.

Although most mpox infections and deaths recorded in Congo are in children under age 15, the doses being administered are only meant for adults and will be given to at-risk populations and front-line workers, Health Minister Roger Kamba said this week.

“Strategies have been put in place by the services in order to vaccinate all targeted personnel,” Muboyayi ChikayaI, the minister's chief of staff, said as he kicked off the vaccination.

At least 3 million doses of the vaccine approved for use in children are expected from Japan in the coming days, Kamba said.

