“I know how hard it is to be queer in the Midwest and South. And I understand. And so, I’m very grateful that I can be here and show up — and clock into my job,” she said on stage. “And I just have to remind myself that this is why I do it. … I can see you and feel you. I needed this so bad when I was 15. I felt so completely misunderstood and alone.

“I hope you know that you are wanted here, and welcome here, however you are,” she continued. “You are cherished, and you are loved. I’m gonna say it again, because I have a feeling that sometimes it's hard to hear these things, or maybe you don’t hear them at all. But if you’re here, then you are loved and you are cherished.”