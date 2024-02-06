NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News, hosting vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz for the general election campaign's third debate next week, says it will be up to the politicians — not the moderators — to check the facts of their opponents.

The 90-minute debate, scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday in a Manhattan studio that once hosted the children's program “Captain Kangaroo,” will be moderated by the outgoing “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O'Donnell and “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan.

During ABC's debate between presidential contenders Kamala Harris and Donald Trump earlier this month, network moderators on four occasions pointed out inaccurate statements by Trump, and none by Harris. That infuriated the former president and his supporters, who complained it was unfair.

Last spring, CNN moderators did not question any facts presented by Trump and President Joe Biden in the debate where Biden's poor performance eventually led to him dropping out of the race.

On Friday, CBS the onus will be on Vance and Walz to point out misstatements by the other, and that “the moderators will facilitate those opportunities” during rebuttal time. The network said its own misinformation unit, CBS News Confirmed, will provide real-time fact-checking during the debate on its live blog and on social media, and on the air during post-debate analysis.

With its plans, CBS News is clearly indicating it wants to take a step back from the heat generated by calling attention to misleading statements by candidates. Some argue that offstage fact-checking is too little, too late and not seen by many people who watch the event.

It's not the first time

Angie Drodnic Holan, director of the international fact-checking network at the Poynter Institute, said she has seen examples of moderators who have successfully encouraged candidates to keep their opponents honest.

“I'll be interested in seeing how this works in practice,” she said. "Having said that, you're basically off-loading one of your journalistic responsibilities onto the candidates themselves, so I don't think that it's ideal. It takes journalistic courage to be willing to fact-check the candidates, because the candidates are absolutely going to complain about it. I don't think the moderators' first goal is to avoid controversy.”