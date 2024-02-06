MUNICH (AP) — The keys to combating the climate change that's wreaking havoc on Germany's beer industry could lie inside a plant nursery — nicknamed "our kindergarten" — at the Society of Hop Research north of Munich.

The 7,000 seedlings there are a mix of new varieties that sprouted from research, education and centuries-old German traditions in hops farming and beer brewing. The hope is that the plants will grow to be seven to eight meters (23 to 26 feet) tall and strong enough to withstand a multitude of diseases and disasters thrown at them — like rising temperatures, drought and the dreaded powdery mildew that can wipe out entire crops.

At every stage, the plants will be incorporated into education in university and vocational school classrooms, breweries and farms across Germany. Generations of professional farmers and brewers, as well as the students who seek to join their ranks, will learn much from the growing plants: Which new varieties should be added to decrease the risk of a bad year wiping out a farm's entire harvest, whether the latest breeds offer a new taste for the market, and if a specific type is particularly resistant to disease.

The seedlings’ successes — or failures — could determine the fate of the country's famed Hallertau region, the world’s largest hops-growing area where most of the farms' crops will end up in beer.

If the hops stay alive and thrive, the vines will graduate next year to trellises in trial fields in the heart of Bavaria. Researchers hope the specially bred hops will grow to become climate change-resistant and commercially viable varieties that will ultimately be brewed into beers served around the world — and at future Oktoberfests, celebrated an hour's drive south of the research society.

“The new varieties give our farmers the chance to have income, to have a living for the next generation," Walter König, the society's managing director, told The Associated Press last week from the small farming town of Hüll. "It gives our brewers the varieties that they need now and in the future.”

Human-caused climate change has made the world hotter, and increased the likelihood of both long droughts and intense bursts of rainfall. It has affected farmers and their practices worldwide, including in this beer-making region of Bavaria — where the art and craft of hops-farming and beer-brewing dates back more than a thousand years. The history is honored at every Oktoberfest, which began Saturday for the 189th time.

Education and research are crucial components of Germany’s beer industry, from the Society of Hop Research to apprenticeships, a hops-cultivation vocational program and the vaunted Master Brewer diploma.

König, for example, gives lectures to brewers and farmers around Germany and inside the research center’s dedicated classroom, spreading the society’s latest knowledge into drought-tolerant farming techniques, pesticide reduction and efforts to enhance plant biodiversity. The society in recent years has bred hops varieties for farmers that take climate change into account: The new plants need less water and have deeper roots to withstand the drier weather.

Experts say this education and information-sharing is becoming ever more important to maintaining the traditional tastes of your favorite German lagers and ales.

“Climate change is taking place. This is true, you cannot doubt this," said Thomas Becker, a professor and chair of brewing technology at the Technical University of Munich.

Becker, who oversees the university’s research brewery, said he teaches the 400 to 500 students in his program to think about how climate change affects the entire beer industry, from the soil to the bottle that will be sold on the commercial market.

The farmers’ yields are rapidly shrinking, and what’s left has become “totally different,” Becker said, forcing brewers to change their recipes in order to achieve the historic tastes. The professor also challenges his students to minimize energy consumption during their brewing and finish with a product that has a longer shelf-life to limit waste.