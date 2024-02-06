Balmain's whimsical show meets Courrèges' minimalism in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Olivier Rousteing opened Balmain’s Wednesday show at Paris Fashion Week with an audacious angular micro-gown — a glittering number featuring peaked shoulders, humped hips and a massive clasping hand motif. It was clear from the start: this season’s Balmain was not going to be a study in subtlety.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Di Felice’s latest offering for Courrèges took the audience into a futuristic world.

Here are some highlights of Wednesday's shows:

Balmain’s eyes, shoulders and a dash of chaos

Rousteing, ever the showman, leaned into extremes, delivering a collection that unapologetically fused boldness with a dose of camp.

Prints of half-painted women’s faces guided the eye down floor-length gowns, while disembodied eyes, lips, noses and nails formed the visual leitmotifs of the evening. At its core, this collection’s identity hinged on the sculptural, almost scaffolded, shoulders — a signature of Balmain’s power dressing reimagined yet again. The peaking effect extended to the hips in gold-striped chain mini-dresses, evoking an exaggerated 1980s glamour.

Not every look hit the mark, however. A pink-beige conical suit suffered from wonky asymmetry, with a bustline that seemed comically repelled by the garment itself, a reminder of Rousteing’s tendency to overindulge in his maximalist ambitions. As with past collections, the lack of restraint occasionally detracted from the overall coherence, a critique that has followed him across seasons.

That said, there were moments of pure fun and theatricality, such as a cream skirt with a 3D face peering out, a delightful nod to Rousteing’s penchant for surrealist humor. This playful audacity keeps the Balmain faithful coming back, even when some pieces falter under the weight of their own excess. Rousteing’s balancing act between bold experimentation and structural precision remains his triumph and Achilles’ heel.

In many ways, this collection echoed themes in his archive: an obsession with exaggerated silhouettes, a love for sculptural shoulders, and a desire to embed his personal narrative into the fabric of his designs. But as always with Balmain, the risk and spectacle are as much a part of the show as the clothes themselves. This time, Rousteing leaned heavily into both. Whether all his risks paid off is up for debate, but one thing is certain: subtlety was never on the agenda.

Courrèges' space-age minimalism lands with off-kilter kick

Di Felice took the audience into a space-age world, with models circling a black abyss inside the Carreau du Temple in Paris’ Marais. The minimalism that has become his signature was on full display, but the subtle and unexpected touches provided a signature off-kilter, fashion-forward kick. In a collection starting with black and charcoal hues, trapeze silhouette dresses featured slits instead of sleeves, allowing models to reveal their arms in a cool, confident gesture. The looks exuded a slick, rebellious sensuality, paired with black turtlenecks and knee-high, skin-tight boots. Ubiquitous wrap-around shades made the models seem untouchable, too cool for school.