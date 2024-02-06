All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 11, 2024

Authorities continue to investigate container suspected of holding dynamite in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Tennessee continued Friday to investigate a container suspected of holding large amounts of dynamite, warning residents that evacuations will likely remain in place throughout the night.

AP News, Associated Press
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel on site in response to the discovery of suspicious container at CMC Recycling in Knoxville. Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 10, ,2024. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel on site in response to the discovery of suspicious container at CMC Recycling in Knoxville. Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 10, ,2024. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Knoxville Police and Knoxville Fire's Command center respond to the discovery of suspicious container at CMC Recycling in Knoxville. Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 10, ,2024. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)
Knoxville Police and Knoxville Fire's Command center respond to the discovery of suspicious container at CMC Recycling in Knoxville. Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 10, ,2024. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Tennessee continued Friday to investigate a container suspected of holding large amounts of dynamite, warning residents that evacuations will likely remain in place throughout the night.

“Until we know more, we implore people to stay out of this area,” Scott Erland, spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department, told reporters Friday. “We’re still dealing with a volatile situation.”

Residents within 3,000 feet (914 meters) of CMC Recycling — which provides metal recycling services for both residents and industrial clients — have been encouraged to evacuate since Thursday after an employee discovered a 5x5 foot steel box with suspected dynamite.

Erland said the employee was using a torch to open the box and that caused the contents of the box to start smoking, prompting the employee to call authorities. However, it was still unclear what exactly is in the container.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Until we believe otherwise, we’re going to treat it like it’s going to explode,” he said.

According to police, there’s no evidence of foul play and no evidence that the box was left on site “maliciously.” It's unknown how long the box had been left at CMC Recycling, but it's believed to have been there for at least several days, Erland said.

Knoxville's police department has consulted with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who recommended the immediate area be evacuated.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said more than 30 people spent Thursday night in the emergency shelter set up for residents who evacuated. The shelter will remain in place as the investigation continues.

Overall, more than 1,000 people have voluntarily evacuated the area, Erland said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting ...
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret S...
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproduct...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
WorldOct. 17
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
WorldOct. 17
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
WorldOct. 17
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
WorldOct. 17
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
McConnell called Trump 'stupid,' 'despicable' in private after 2020 election, according to new book
WorldOct. 17
McConnell called Trump 'stupid,' 'despicable' in private after 2020 election, according to new book
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy