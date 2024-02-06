All sections
WorldSeptember 23, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Life continues for Ohio community after Trump falsely accused Haitians of eating pets

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Their city has been in the eye of a political storm since

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Alondra Nunez, left, and her sister Monserrat, second from right, sit with family members outside of The Market, where their brother owns the restaurant Chido's Tacos, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Alondra Nunez, left, and her sister Monserrat, second from right, sit with family members outside of The Market, where their brother owns the restaurant Chido's Tacos, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Karl Mattila, left, and his wife Linda, of Medway, Ohio, talk with Haitian and longtime Springfield resident Jacob Payen at Rose Goute Creole Restaurant in Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Karl Mattila, left, and his wife Linda, of Medway, Ohio, talk with Haitian and longtime Springfield resident Jacob Payen at Rose Goute Creole Restaurant in Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun sets behind St. Raphael Catholic church, which holds services in Creole for Haitian immigrants, in Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
The sun sets behind St. Raphael Catholic church, which holds services in Creole for Haitian immigrants, in Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Springfield police officer stands watch during a service in support of the Haitian community at St. Raphael Catholic church in Springfield, Ohio, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
A Springfield police officer stands watch during a service in support of the Haitian community at St. Raphael Catholic church in Springfield, Ohio, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners pass through Downtown Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Runners pass through Downtown Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A campaign sign for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz is seen in Downtown Springfield, Ohio, near the Springfield News Sun building, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
A campaign sign for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz is seen in Downtown Springfield, Ohio, near the Springfield News Sun building, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A political advertisement for Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump is painted on the side of an automotive business in Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
A political advertisement for Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump is painted on the side of an automotive business in Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Springfield native Jaheim Almon, left, plays basketball with a group of neighbors in Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Springfield native Jaheim Almon, left, plays basketball with a group of neighbors in Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lifelong Springfield residents Lainey Bogard, left, Kelsey Fannon, center, and Kassidy Fannon sit on the front porch with their dog, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Lifelong Springfield residents Lainey Bogard, left, Kelsey Fannon, center, and Kassidy Fannon sit on the front porch with their dog, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kassidy Fannon stands on the front porch of her home in Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Kassidy Fannon stands on the front porch of her home in Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks through Downtown Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
A man walks through Downtown Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Romane Pierre of Rose Goute Creole Restaurant in Springfield, Ohio, helps a line of customers, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Romane Pierre of Rose Goute Creole Restaurant in Springfield, Ohio, helps a line of customers, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun rises over the city of Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
The sun rises over the city of Springfield, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Their city has been in the eye of a political storm since former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, falsely accused legal Haitian immigrants in Springfield of eating dogs and cats.

One consequence: a rash of hoax bomb threats that forced evacuations and closures of schools, government buildings and elected officials’ homes.

But the immigrants and their neighbors in this predominantly white, blue-collar city of about 60,000 have gone on with their lives – going for a run through downtown, shooting hoops with friends, gathering with family for supper at a food hall called The Market.

Some out-of-towners – seeking to show support for the Haitians – have joined locals in patronizing the Rose Goute Creole Restaurant, which features Haitian cuisine.

Undismayed by the far-flung political rancor, lifelong Springfield residents Kelsey Fannon and Kassidy Fannon sat happily on their front porch Monday evening, playing with their new puppy and celebrating how they had spent the day deep-cleaning their entire house.

Thousands of Haitian immigrants have settled in recent years in Springfield, where they have found work in factories and warehouses that were struggling to fill job openings. The sudden influx has strained schools, health care facilities and city services and driven up the cost of housing – but the mayor, civic leaders and local pastors have welcomed them.

