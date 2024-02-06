All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 3, 2024

A moose was rescued from a swimming pool in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and firefighters in New Hampshire responded to an unusual call Thursday morning — a moose was trapped in a backyard swimming pool.

AP News, Associated Press
This image taken from video provided by the Bedford, N.H., Police Department, shows a moose being freed after it was stuck in a residential swimming pool, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024, in Bedford. (Bedford Police Department via AP)
This image taken from video provided by the Bedford, N.H., Police Department, shows a moose being freed after it was stuck in a residential swimming pool, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024, in Bedford. (Bedford Police Department via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image taken from video provided by the Bedford, N.H., Police Department, shows a moose being freed after it was stuck in a residential swimming pool, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024, in Bedford. (Bedford Police Department via AP)
This image taken from video provided by the Bedford, N.H., Police Department, shows a moose being freed after it was stuck in a residential swimming pool, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024, in Bedford. (Bedford Police Department via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and firefighters in New Hampshire responded to an unusual call Thursday morning — a moose was trapped in a backyard swimming pool.

A video shot by police shows rescuers removing a pool covering after arriving at the home at about 8:45 a.m. to reveal the adult moose standing in the water.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After the cover was removed, the moose strolled out of the shallow end of the pool and headed to a wooded area next to the home.

Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said in a statement that no people or animals were harmed.

“I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation,” Douidi said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy