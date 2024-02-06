A displaced family's year of fleeing across the devastated Gaza Strip

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Ne’man Abu Jarad sat on a tarp on the ground. Around him, canvas sheets hung from cords, forming the walls of his tent. For the past year, Ne’man; his wife, Majida; and their six daughters have trekked the length of the Gaza Strip, trying to survive as Israeli forceswreaked destruction around them.

It's a far cry from their house in northern Gaza — a place of comforting routine, of love, affection and safety. A place where loved ones gathered around the kitchen table or on the roof on summer evenings amid the scent of roses and jasmine flowers.

“Your house is your homeland. Everything good in our life was the home," Ne'man said. “Everything in it, whether physical or intangible -- family, neighbors, my siblings who were all around me.

"We are missing all that.”

The Abu Jarad family lost that stability when Israel launched its campaign in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

They did exactly as the Israelis ordered in the devastating weeks and months of war that followed. They obeyed evacuation calls. They moved where the military told them to move. Seven times they fled, and each time, their lives became more unrecognizable to them, crowding with strangers in a school classroom, searching for water in a vast tent camp or sleeping on the street.

The Associated Press traced the family's journey as they were driven from their home. Israel's campaign has displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza — 1.9 million of its 2.3 million Palestinians — and killed more than 41,600 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Like the Abu Jarads, most families have been uprooted multiple times.

For this family, the journey has taken them from a comfortable middle-class life to ruin.

Before the war: A cozy life

Living at the northernmost end of Gaza, most days before the war in Beit Hanoun were simple. Ne’man headed out each morning to work as a taxi driver. Majida got their daughters off to school. Their youngest, Lana, had started first grade. Hoda, the 18-year-old, was in her first year at university. The eldest, Balsam, just had her first baby.

Majida spent much of her day doing housework — her face lights up when she talks about her kitchen, the center of family life.

Ne’man had planted the garden with a grapevine and covered the roof with potted flowers. Watering them in the evenings was a soothing ritual. Then, the family and neighbors would sit on the front stoop or the roof to chat.

“The area would always smell nice,” he said. “People would say we have perfume because of how beautiful the flowers are.”

Oct. 7: The attack

On the morning of Oct. 7, the family heard Hamas rockets firing and news of the militants’ attack into southern Israel, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 250 kidnapped.

The Abu Jarads knew that the Israeli response would be swift and that their house, only about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the border fence with Israel, would be on the front line.

By 9 a.m., Ne’man and Majida, their six daughters, and Ne’man’s sister packed up what they could and fled, as the Israeli military issued one of its first evacuation orders.

“It makes no sense to be stubborn and stay,” Majida said. “It is not about one person. I am part of a family and have girls.”

Oct. 7-13: Staying with Majida's parents

Like many, the family tried, at first, to stay close to home. They went to stay with Majida’s parents, in Beit Lahiya about a kilometer (.6 miles) away.

“The place was very comfortable, to be honest. I felt like I was at home," Majida said. "But we were living in fear and terror.”

Already, Beit Lahiya was being heavily bombarded. Over the six days they were there, at least nine Israeli strikes hit the town, killing dozens, according to the conflict monitor Airwars. Entire families were killed or wounded under the rubble of their homes.

As the explosions got closer, shrapnel pierced water tanks at Majida's parents' home. Windows shattered as the family huddled inside.

It was time to move again.

Oct. 13-15: Refuge at a hospital

When they arrived at al-Quds hospital, the family saw for the first time the scale of displacement.

The building and its grounds were packed with thousands of people. All around northern Gaza, families took refuge in hospitals, hoping they'd be safe.

The family found a small space on the floor, barely enough room to spread their blanket amid the frantic medical staff struggling with the wounded.

It was a black night and there were strikes, Majida remembers. “The martyrs and wounded were strewn on the floor," she said.

The day after they arrived, a strike smashed into a house a few hundred meters away, killing a prominent doctor and some two dozen members of his family, many of them children.

The Israeli military ordered all civilians to leave northern Gaza, setting in motion a wave of hundreds of thousands of people heading south across Wadi Gaza, the stream and wetlands that divide the north from the rest of the strip.

The family joined the exodus.

Oct. 15-Dec. 26: A cramped school

The family walked 10 kilometers (6 miles) until they reached the U.N.-run Girls’ Preparatory School in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Every classroom and corridor was packed with families from the north. Majida, the daughters and Ne’man’s sister found a tiny space in a classroom already housing more than 100 women and children. For privacy in the cramped conditions, Ne’man moved in with the men in tents outside, in the schoolyard.

This was their home for more than 10 weeks. Majida and the girls slept curled up on the floor, without enough space even to extend their legs. As winter set in, there weren’t enough blankets.

The bathrooms were the worst part, Majida said. Only a few toilets served thousands of people. Getting a shower was a miracle, she said. People went weeks unable to bathe. Skin diseases ran rampant.