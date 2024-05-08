Innovation, visionary leadership reshape regions economic landscape

Innovation, visionary leadership reshape regions economic landscape
Were living during an interesting period of time. Theres certainly no shortage of challenges, whether its workforce recruiting, inflation, or a myriad of other issues.
But its also a fascinating time. The pace of innovation is increasing exponentially. Artificial intelligence, for example, continues to impact industries from health care to media to banking and retail, just to name a few.
For this edition of B Magazine, I interviewed banker Adrian Breen who is the chairman of the Missouri Bankers Association. Breen said earlier in his career it took 10 years for things to change. Not anymore. He noted its hard to predict what banking will look like in the next two years, let alone 10 years.
Theres plenty of good business news locally. In this Progress Edition of B Magazine, we highlight some of the exciting things happening in Southeast Missouri.
Cape Girardeau and Jackson have experienced a notable surge in business development over the last year. This has not only revitalized existing structures but also introduced new facilities that promise to enhance community life and economic stability.
West Park Mall is undergoing a significant transformation. Local development group River City Centre LLC purchased the mall three years ago, and efforts are underway that will transform the 43-year-old structure and bring in new businesses. The project received a boost from TIF (tax increment financing) from the City of Cape Girardeau as well as Community Improvement District and Transportation Development District designations within the property borders. Phase one, as business reporter Christopher Borro writes in this edition, will renovate 130,000 square feet and bring in six new national tenants.
In Jackson, there was excitement about the new Aldi store that opened in December at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. Its the first time for the German-based grocery chain to open a store in Jackson.
In Scott City, near the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Camping World is now open for business. The building had been vacant for a year after construction finished, so its good to see the facility open for business.
The Broadway Theatre, which experienced significant fire damage in 2021 and was vacant for more than 25 years, is currently under renovation thanks to developer Brennon Todt. The building was set for demolition until Todt appealed to the city to keep the historic structure and allow him to develop it for a mixed-use retail space. Renovations continue, and signage on Broadway, a nod to its former use, is generating excitement.
The Broadway Theatre is not the only former downtown theatre thats being renovated. Theres activity at the former Esquire Theatre, which has been vacant for years. Ben Traxel of Tenmile Holdings LLC is developing the property for office and retail space.
LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home, a project by Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, is opening in downtown Cape Girardeau this spring to offer services that address the health and social needs of women and their babies. The facility is modeled on the LifeHouse in Springfield, Missouri. It offers a residential space for homeless women, helping them with education and work needs as they get a fresh start with their children. About $9 million has been raised for the project.
In an innovative repurposing of industrial space, the former Thorngate factory is being transformed into a facility housing climate-controlled pickleball courts and a vehicle park storage area. This development not only recycles an old industrial site but also provides new recreational and storage solutions for the community.
The Riverview by Century Casinos is now open in downtown Cape Girardeau. With views overlooking the Mississippi River, the hotel connects to the casino and its event center while keeping guests in the downtown area. The hotel includes 69 rooms. It opened just in time for the Southeast Missouri State University sesquicentennial ball and total solar eclipse, both of which brought many visitors to town.
These are just a few of the big developments currently in progress or just completed. You can read more about some of the other areas of progress in this edition, plus what many other businesses and organizations have done over the last year. We also have a look at the past year celebrating Southeast Missouri State Universitys sesquicentennial anniversary.
The ongoing projects and developments are not only enhancing the quality of life for residents but are also laying a strong foundation for sustained economic growth. Heres to the visionaries and innovators driving progress in Southeast Missouri.
Lucas Presson is the publisher of B Magazine and assistant publisher and general manager of the Southeast Missourian.
- Quality of life, a focus for our region (3/9/24)
- Manufacturing in southeast Missouri continues to innovate (1/13/24)
- Healthcare in Southeast Missouri ranges from the simple to the complex (11/4/23)
- A look to the future with a celebration of innovative in Southeast Missouri (9/13/23)
- Patriotism through new citizens, Spirit of America (7/8/23)
- Celebrating 16 Difference Makers in Southeast Missouri (6/29/23)
- Housing market begins its return to normal in Southeast Missouri (2/28/23)
Comments
-
-
-
Taylor Swift's latest album is resonating with local 'Swifites'It has been almost three weeks since Taylor Swift released her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 15. According to www.billboard.com, the album was streamed over 1.76 billion times worldwide in its first week, breaking the...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves million-dollar agreement for water treatment plant lime system4Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a high-density lime system from Chemco Systems L.P. for Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant No. 1 on Monday, May 6, in the first step in improvements for the facility and the citys entire water system. The...
-
Cape school district seeks information from organizations providing resources during summer4Cape Girardeau Public Schools is seeking information from community organizations such as churches, local businesses and not-for-profits providing assistance and resources during the summer to help students and families in need. The district is...
-
-
National Nurses Week: Working from (the patients) home as a home health nurseMegan Henson, a licensed practical nurse (LPN), lives in Bloomfield. She works there too, sometimes, but other times her job takes her to Dexter, Kennett, Cape Girardeau or wherever any of the hundreds of patients she has served live. Henson is a...
-
National Nurses Week: Hospice nurses cared for patients in their last moments; families in their moments afterSaint Francis Healthcare System hospice nurses' jobs arent just caring for patients in their last period of their lives but also caring for their families days and years after. Bernadette Hannaford and Anna Hughes serve as nurses in the hospice...
-
National Nurses Week: Inside the heart of Chaffee Nursing Center with Katie CloverChaffee Nursing Center is home to around 100 faculty and staff members. One of these is Katie Clover, a licensed practical nurse (LPN). Clover has worked at the Chaffee Nursing Center for two and a half years. Clover did not always know what she...
-
National Nurses Week: Dialysis nurses take pride in administering life-saving treatmentAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15% of adults approximately 37 million people in the United States suffer from chronic kidney disease, which can lead to end-stage renal disease or kidney failure, requiring dialysis...
-
Cape residents elected Democratic Partys 8th Congressional District delegatesThe Rev. Geneva Allen-Patterson and Brock Freeman, both of Cape Girardeau, were elected as delegates for the Democratic National Convention at Missouris 8th Congressional District Convention on Sunday, May 5, at the Patterson Community Center in...
-
Cape Girardeau man arrested after allegedly hiding in attic while surrounded by policeA Cape Girardeau man is in jail on two $10,000 bonds after police say the man barricaded himself in an attic for more than an hour while surrounded by police. Jason S. Jones Sr., 44, was charged with the Class A misdemeanor of resisting/interfering...
-
SEMO encourages students to apply for financial aid as offers begin to roll outSoutheast Missouri State University began sending official financial aid offers to prospective students for the 2024-25 academic year this week after the implementation of a new version of FAFSA delayed processing of financial aid information....
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape woman faces charges after claims of punching woman, dog during dispute15A Cape Girardeau woman faces charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog that was trying to protect another person during a dispute. The suspect later allegedly resisted arrest and police stunned her with a Taser to get her into a patrol...
-
Cape man faces felony after allegedly sending nude image of woman to another man1A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $15,000 bond after police say he sent images of a nude woman to another man without permission. Nathaniel James Davis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was charged with the crime of nonconsensual dissemination of private...
-
Most read 5/2/24Cape Girardeau officials question 'confidence' in citys prosecuting attorney over criminal defense cases17Cape Girardeaus top law official has questioned private practice actions taken by the citys municipal prosecuting attorney, contending a conflict of interest. Chief of police Wes Blair pointed out in an April 17 email to city administration and...
-
-
-
Jackson man faces assault, harassment chargesCody Bredekamp, 29, of Jackson was charged with Class E felonies of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment after a woman told police she felt like she was being held hostage, according to a probable-cause statement filed by...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.