Healthcare in Southeast Missouri ranges from the simple to the complex

Its no secret that health care plays a key role in our economy, both at a national level and, more specifically, in Southeast Missouri.

I wrote in these pages a year ago that health care is a leading industry for this region. Yes, the hospitals play a big role. But its also the tertiary care centers, long-term assisted living and other health related services that contribute to this economic activity.

Cape Girardeau, in particular, is a regional hub for health care. That means increased business for restaurants, gas stations and, in some cases, hotels.

Health care organizations employ thousands in Southeast Missouri. In this edition of B Magazine, we spoke with one doctor about why he chose to move to Cape Girardeau. He spoke about the tremendous opportunity to provide the full spectrum of care while being close enough to St. Louis if additional expertise was needed. In addition to providing top quality care close to home, these professionals are contributing significantly to the economic impact of our region. Shopping, eating, enjoying leisure activities. Theres a small town feel, but enough amenities for anything you could want. It makes this community attractive for recruiting medical professionals.

We know health care spending is only going to increase in the years to come.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reported in June their projections for health care spending over the next decade. According to CMS, between 2022-2031 the average annual growth of national health expenditures (5.4%) is expected to surpass annual growth in gross domestic product (4.6%).

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation notes the growth in health care spending will take the national health expenditures (NHE) from a projected $4.4 trillion ($13,413 per person) in 2022 to $7.2 trillion ($20,425 per person) in 2031. They also note total health care spending is projected to increase from 17.4% of GDP in 2022 to 20% of GPD in 2031, a full one fifth of the U.S. economy.

Whether you are a policymaker or just trying to make ends meet at home, theres certainly reason to be alert to the rapid growth in health care spending. There are a number of issues behind this growth in spending  people living longer, influx of Baby Boomers needing more care, advanced health care technologies, among others  but its ultimately a reminder of the importance of taking care of our physical health. We dive into this issue throughout the coming pages of B Magazine.

Other stories inside

The eighth congressional district is regularly considered one of the poorest in the nation. Food insecurity is an issue that plagues communities across the region. Writer Jasmine Jones explores three operations in Kennett, Marble Hill and Cape Girardeau where community gardens are being used to help people with homegrown fruits and vegetables.

Do you count your steps? For many folks, the gamification of counting steps and using other mobile fitness technology is helping in their fitness journey. Danny Walter takes a look at some of the options on the market and speaks with both users and local fitness experts about how these tools can be helpful.

In Sikeston, Missouri, the public school has implemented a clinic that allows students to receive basic medical and dental care at school, preventing the need to miss class. Reporter Christopher Borro shares more about the program and how its working in the community for students and their families.

We also profile some of the new faces in health care leadership across the region, from Cape Girardeau to Sikeston to Poplar Bluff.

In this issue we also take a look at some of the other exciting things happening in Sikeston, from the collaboration between business, civic and education leaders to some new tourism activity such as the hot air balloon festival.

Keep reading to learn more about the intersection of health and business. Its a big deal for Southeast Missouri.

Lucas Presson is the publisher of B Magazine and assistant publisher/general manager of the Southeast Missourian.