Quality of life, a focus for our region
Theres a new buzzword these days among economic developers: quality of life.
What amenities does a community have that contribute to a good quality of life: education, public safety, restaurants, entertainment, parks and recreation, church community. The list goes on.
Weve certainly seen more of an emphasis on this in recent years. What are the amenities that young professionals and families are looking for when they consider where they want to live and raise a family? There are benefits to living in a smaller community: lower cost of living, improved public safety, less traffic, deeper community ties. But folks are also looking for experiences and ways to connect.
Thats where things like live music, sporting events and recreational opportunities come into play. We dive into these topics in this edition of B Magazine, with comments from both organizers and people taking advantage of the areas amenities.
Speaking of events, theres a pretty big one coming up this spring. The Great North American Eclipse is set for Monday, April 8. Its just the second time in seven years for a total solar eclipse to take place over our region a rare occurrence. The totality duration of this years eclipse is expected to double the 2017 edition, with Southeast Missouri positioned perfectly for maximum viewing.
Many people across the world are expected to travel here for the event with several watch parties to help celebrate. We look at how local cities are celebrating the occasion and the impact on area hotels.
If the 2017 eclipse is any indication, this years phenomenon should be a solid economic boost for the region. A Southeast Missouri State University study on the impact of the 2017 eclipse for Cape Girardeau County noted the average travel party was 3.36 people; the average length of stay was 1.84 days; average total expenditures was $101.55 per person; the estimated value in new production was $572,015; and the estimated value in labor income was $184,600. It was also estimated between $279,872 to $406,206 was spent in the local economy.
Also worth noting are the studys recommendations for this years eclipse:
Explore event options during the weekend and right after the eclipse to encourage longer stays and increase in total expenditures from tourists.
Encourage businesses to open extended hours during the weekend and on the day of the eclipse, Monday, April 8, 2024.
Explore community-wide eclipse branding with promotion beginning at least one year in advance to ensure maximum impact.
Explore hotel, restaurant and other relevant businesses packages for eclipse tourists to generate additional economic activity.
Dont scare locals into staying home during the weekend and day out of fear of the city being too congested.
Whether its a special event, an ongoing concert series or somewhere in between, there are plenty of things that contribute to the quality of life in Southeast Missouri. Area leaders are sharing that message more and more. Its not simply about entertainment, but about recruiting and retaining talent for the regions workforce.
Lucas Presson is the publisher of B Magazine.
