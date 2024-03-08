New Ranken facility creates opportunities for Perryville workforce

As the foremost technical college in the Midwest, Ranken Technical College has a long history of equipping students across Missouri to take on industry-critical jobs in the trades. In response to the urgent need for a more skilled workforce in Southeast Missouri, Ranken expanded their presence in Perryville in June 2023 through a new facility poised to fill employment gaps in the trades throughout this region.

"Technical education opens doors to lucrative careers that are essential in every community, said Ranken President Don Pohl. Were thrilled to play a role connecting students in Southeast Missouri with in-demand jobs that can kickstart their careers today.

Technical professionals work in modern facilities using the latest technology for some of the most cutting-edge industries. And because the trades are constantly evolving, new doors are always opening for Ranken graduates.

Ranken Southeast, located in Perryville, Missouri, features a brand new 25,000 square foot facility offering best-in-class training programs in Diesel Technology, Commercial Drivers License, Welding Technology, HVACR Technology, Industrial Engineering Technology and Information Technology.

The community of Perryville and the surrounding areas have been wonderful to work with and they clearly have a need for a highly skilled technical workforce. said Pohl. Ranken partners with industry and has even customized our offerings to help address the hiring needs of local employers.

Ranken Southeast partners directly with area industry to offer paid internships and customized employer training programs that help prepare students to fill critically needed jobs in the technical trades.

Starting August 2024, Ranken Southeast will also offer evening programs for students who need a flexible schedule while they earn their certification.

"TG Missouri has proudly partnered with Ranken in Perryville since 2017, said Jamie Robinson, Assistant General Manager at TG Missouri  an automotive manufacturing company. Students graduating from Ranken learn and achieve the technical skills TG Missouri needs for our increasingly automated work environment and they also possess the work ethic we look for in our employees. Rankens programs mold students making them well-suited for our maintenance and engineering technician positions."

Ranken also works with area high schools to build awareness and gain interest in the trades. Ranken is working to get students excited about technical training by offering scholarships to each of this years high school graduates who enroll in a full-time degree program at Ranken Southeast during the 2024-25 academic year.

These offerings are crafted to educate, certify and launch students into lucrative, in-demand careers, and all will be on display at Rankens upcoming Discover Ranken Day on Saturday, March 16.

This in-person event is the perfect opportunity for members of Perryville and surrounding communities to see how Ranken is helping keep the trades alive in Southeast Missouri and learn how they can get involved in the effort. Attendees will experience live demos in Rankens state-of-the-art facilities with opportunities to meet admissions counselors and instructors. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enroll in classes or register for a scholarship raffle.

Find out more about how Ranken is developing the workforce, creating opportunities for students and addressing unique community needs in Southeast Missouri. Sign up to attend Discover Ranken Day and learn more at www.Ranken.edu/Southeast.