Manufacturing in southeast Missouri continues to innovate
So many industries are experiencing changes these days. And for many, its not incremental change. Some are seeing transformational changes on the good side. Others face challenges. For most, its a mix of both.
The pandemic certainly changed things. Take, for example, recruitment.
There was a time when some of the major manufacturers in this region didnt need much help when it came to filling positions. But these days, its a challenge to find workers.
In October, three representatives of area manufacturers spoke at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee about issues impacting their businesses. Recruitment was a big one.
Craig Wiertsema, president and CEO of Havco Wood Products in Scott City, told the crowd that finding workers would only get more challenging.
"What's going to get worse over the next 20 years is labor shortages," Wiertsema said. "We have to continue to figure out how to turn around and leverage technology so we can ensure the continued production."
Jim Franklin, vice president of operations for Mondi in Jackson, said they also have been getting more creative about who they look for in the hiring process.
"When unemployment gets down to 2.3%, it is hard to find people," he said. "We started going out to the service sector, to fast-food restaurants and to Walmart employees looking for skills, the right attitude and trainability. Six months ago, we hired a gal who said she had cut hair for 18 years and never thought she could run a machine by herself. She was so proud of being able to do it and found herself in a different place financially (with us) than she had ever imagined. We've got a lot of stories like that."
Part of the challenge in finding workers is related to affordable childcare. Many families would still like to have two incomes, but finding available childcare that makes financial sense and is relatively close to home or work has become more difficult. In this edition, managing editor Jasmine Jones reports on the issue that is expected to get much attention in the upcoming legislative session in Jefferson City and how one business in Cape Girardeau decided to open its own childcare facility as a way to recruit and retain employees.
Youll also learn about the business parks around Southeast Missouri, how international business travel is making a comeback, and what are some of the different products manufactured in this region. Jay Wolz writes about the hall of fame manufacturing career of David B. Knight. Rev. Ron Watts, senior pastor of La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, shares about one of his Outside the Office passions. And Southeast Missourian business writer Christopher Borro reports on one of the sessions from the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium recently held in Cape Girardeau.
Finally, as we close the book on 2023, let me wish each of you a happy new year. Were looking forward to covering business in Southeast Missouri over the next year in these pages. If you have a specific idea for a story including an interesting hobby for someone you know for our Outside the Office feature feel free to email managing editor Jasmine Jones at jjones@rustmedia.com.
Happy New Year!
Lucas Presson is the publisher of B Magazine and the assistant publisher and general manager of the Southeast Missourian.
