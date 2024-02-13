GOP misses on immigration

-
Column (2/13/24)The CFPB is putting our banking arrangements at riskNobody likes paying fees. A fee, however, is a transparent way to reflect the price of something. And in a market economy, prices convey vital information that consumers and producers use to make good decisions. A rise in the price of apples tells...
-
Editorial (2/12/24)Remembering the story behind Valentine's DayIf you haven't checked the calendar in a bit, it's worth noting: Wednesday is Valentine's Day. Many will mark the day dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage with the giving of cards, flowers and other gifts. Some will plan nice dinners at...
-
Column (2/12/24)Dems roll out welcome mat for world's criminalsMaria Manaura, who's been arrested at least eight times in the six months since she arrived in New York City from Venezuela, is living at Row NYC Hotel, once hailed for its unbeatable Times Square location and front-row view of the theater district....
-
Column (2/12/24)A review of Gov. Parson's state of the state addressGreetings from Jefferson City! I hope this update finds you and your family doing well and in good health! Session started this year on Jan. 3, and has been slow to get started. As some of you have read, there have been some interesting "differences...
-
Progressive Black pastors misguided on war in GazaSome 1,000 Black pastors nationwide are reported to have weighed-in to pressure President Joe Biden to force a cease fire in the war in Gaza. According to one pastor, the war "has evoked the kind of deep-seated angst among Black people that I have...
-
The absurd Democrat border conIn 2021, President Joe Biden opened wide an inherited, secure southern border that had finally stopped mass illegal immigration. When he overturned former President Donald Trump's efforts, a planned flood of over 8 million illegal immigrants entered...
-
Joe Biden's deterioration should be off stageVideos of Joe Biden not knowing where he is or saying he just met with a French president who died 25 years ago are not so funny anymore. They're tragic. And I can't help feeling embarrassed and sorry for the president. It angers me to see him...
-
Teen dating isn't really the best practice for adult relationshipsValentine's Day is upon us, and my son is gearing up for a "friendship party" with his second grade class. I love this view of the day. The focus on friendship has a longer view on love than the pressure of passion with hearts and flowers. Our son...
-
House passes tax credit package to boost childcareThe Missouri House worked quickly to move a tax credit package aimed at addressing the state's childcare crisis. The House this week passed a plan with a vote of 113-39 to provide tax credits to childcare providers, donors to daycare centers, and...
-
Column (2/9/24)Why Biden might beat Trump despite abysmal job approval ratingThere's bad news and good news for those who want to see Joe Biden win in 2024 (or who really just want to see Donald Trump lose). The bad news is that in the era of modern polling, no president has ever won re-election with approval ratings as low...
-
Editorial (2/9/24)Catholic Schools Week is weeklong celebration of faith, educationAmong the many blessings of living in Southeast Missouri is the choice parents have to send their children to parochial schools. Prevalent among them are the area's many fine Catholic-based schools. Educational environments cocooned in faith provide...
-
Column (2/7/24)Our southern border is worth defendingI believe President Donald Trump got it right when he stated, A nation without borders is not a nation. That is why I testified in front of the United States Houses Committee on Homeland Security in favor of impeaching DHS Secretary Alejandro...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (2/5/24)Super Bowl rematch this weekend between Chiefs and 49ersIf you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, the last few years have been pretty special. Four Super Bowl appearances in the last five years, and during this stretch they've finished at least so far with two Lombardi trophies. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
-
Editorial (2/1/24)Polar Plunge, 5K race to benefit Special Olympics athletesWe appreciate all those who drop some cash into a donation bin or click a button on a website to support a charitable cause. There are plenty of good ones out there. For those who want to put a bit more action into their giving, the annual Polar...
-
Editorial (1/31/24)Children's Arts Festival set to kick off FridayThink of it like a sectional tournament -- for artists. Beginning at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's First Friday Art Walk, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, the organization is set to unveil its 24th annual Children's Arts Festival...
-
-
Editorial (1/29/24)Blood donations save lives and the Red Cross needs your helpStatistics from the American Red Cross say that every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood. There's a finite supply. You can't make it. And people need it for a variety of reasons: surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and other...
-
Editorial (1/26/24)Editorial: Bipartisan tax measure is leadership in actionEffective leaders get things done, and Southeast Missouri's Jason Smith is getting things done as chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. Smith, who has represented the region in Congress for more than a decade, wields the gavel for the...
-
-
Editorial (1/24/24)Jackson public school district maintaining educational focusJackson folks take more than a little pride in their community. From their business community to the city's parks, Jacksonians wear their city's successes on their sleeve, with good reason. Add the most recent comprehensive public schools assessment...
-
-
-
GOP misses on immigration
On the evening of Feb. 7, the Senate effectively killed a bill containing the most restrictive updating of the country's immigration laws in decades. Previously the provisions of this bill had been strongly advocated by the Republicans and were not particularly popular with the Democrats.
Donald Trump thinks that he can better use the immigration issue to his advantage if this bill is not passed. Consequently the Republicans voted to not even bring it up for consideration.
Among the items included in the bill are:
* Raise the bar for migrants claiming asylum.
* Clarify the White House's use of parole authority to temporarily grant protections to migrants.
* Create a procedure to shutdown the border at particularly active times.
* End the practice of allowing migrants to live in the United States while they wait for their cases to be heard by an immigration judge.
As stated in the "Wall Street Journal":
"Republicans may think they can write a better law if Mr. Trump wins in November, but don't count on it. Democrats will again demand much more in return. If Republicans pass up this rare chance at border reform, they may not get a better one."
In a speech before the British Parliament in 1845, Benjamin Disraeli, who later became the Prime Minister of Great Britain, said:
"A Conservative Government is an organized hypocrisy."
Although spoken 180 years ago, these words neatly fit today's Republicans as they put their party ahead of what would be good for the country.
JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau