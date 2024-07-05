-
Column (7/2/24)Turning dreams of growth into realityWhen you consider how Missouri has failed to keep up with states like Florida and Texas in economic and population growth, the reasons may seem obvious. We didnt get the sandy beaches and warm weather that Florida and Texas got, not to mention...
-
Editorial (7/1/24)The significance of Independence Day and its timeless traditionsIndependence Day holds a special place in the hearts of Americans as it marks the birth of a nation founded on the principles of liberty and justice. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed, setting the stage for the United...
-
-
-
Column (6/28/24)True test of leadership: Fiscal responsibility in the Presidential debateDuring and after this weeks presidential debate, we must look beyond rhetoric and personality to the core issues shaping Americas future. The most pressing is the unsustainable growth of government spending and ballooning national debt, which...
-
Editorial (6/28/24)Become an organ donor at any ageOrville Allen lived a life worth remembering. A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, he was a veteran of World War II and Korea. He was a pilot and an artillery communications officer. After the wars, he did what many veterans...
-
Column (6/27/24)The debate that could sway undecided votersIve changed my mind: This weeks presidential debate matters. Before I continue, a quick recap: Last month, I expressed my long-standing view that presidential debates arent very meaningful and are very stupid. They are pseudo-events, the...
-
Column (6/26/24)How Californias paradise become our purgatoryCalifornia has become a test case of the suicide of the West. Never before has such a state, so rich in natural resources and endowed with such a bountiful human inheritance, self-destructed so rapidly. How and why did California so utterly...
-
Editorial (6/25/24)Be wary of false messages and their consequencesLast week, a physicist-turned-elections expert, Douglas Frank, spoke at a regular meeting of a local group, Guardians of Liberty. About 80 people listened to his presentation. Offered as fact and opinion, Franks message was pretty simple our...
-
Column (6/25/24)Missouri state treasurer urges residents to claim their share of $1 billion in unclaimed propertyDuring June and July, newspapers across Missouri are publishing tens of thousands of names of people for whom the State Treasurers Office is holding unclaimed property totaling more than $1 billion. This is not the states money it is...
-
Editorial (6/24/24)Brian Jordan to keynote Semoball AwardsA former St. Louis Cardinal outfielder and two-sport professional athlete will keynote this summers Semoball Awards. Brian Jordan, who played 15 years in Major League Baseball and three seasons in the National Football League, will serve as the...
-
Editorial (6/21/24)Pints & Politics seeks to inform region's electorateWhat is the most important factor in an effective and responsive governmental body? An informed electorate. To the end of informing our regions electorate, the Southeast Missourian will kick off a series of public interviews with elected...
-
Editorial (6/19/24)Two SEMO programs accredited by national organizationsAnyone who has been part of an accrediting process knows two things. One, its not what you do; its what you have documented. Two, its a great way way to fully understand how your organization works and where your resources human and other are...
-
Editorial (6/17/24)Editorial: Capahas Baseball: Celebrating the legacy of America's oldest semi-pro teamThe Capahas baseball team, a cornerstone of Cape Girardeau's sports history, has announced its closure after an impressive 130-year run. Founded in 1894, the Capahas were the oldest semi-pro amateur baseball team in existence, providing a platform...
-
Editorial (6/15/24)Thank you to all the dads on Father's DayBefore there was a favorite teacher. Before there was a best friend. Before there was an independent nature. There was Dad. Dads come in many shapes, sizes and forms. The best are those who, alongside Mom, are there every step of the way. Next best...
-
Editorial (6/14/24)Juneteenth marks freedom's triumphFourth of July our independence from England. Memorial Day thankful remembrance of those who died while fighting for our nation. Labor Day a long weekend to celebrate the workers rights movement. Those holidays are part of our national fabric...
-
-
Spirit of America Award winner Kathy Swan
Where to start?
Service as an elected and/or appointed official school board, city council, Cape College Center, state representative, state Coordinating Board for Higher Education and state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission.
Volunteer for various organizations Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Zonta Club Cape Girardeau, United Way of Southeast Missouri, American Cancer Society and American Heart Association.
Community builder Saint Francis Healthcare System Board; councils, boards and committees at Southeast Missouri State University; roles with Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce; and president of American Freedom and Enterprise Foundation.
Also, a nurse and a teacher of nurses.
For all her work in those areas and many more Kathy Swan is the 2024 recipient of the Southeast Missourians Spirit of America Award.
She accepted the award Thursday evening at Cape Girardeaus Great American 4th of July Celebration at Arena Park.
Kathy is an indispensable person, one who everyone wants to be part of their organization or effort because they want to tap into her knowledge and experience.
More than that, what makes her as valuable as she is to all she serves and works with is her character. Bedrock values of integrity, working hard toward goals, compassion.
During her legislative career and beyond, Kathy has championed education. From the local school board to her decade on the Coordinating Board for Higher Education and to her eight years in the state House, she supported students at all levels. She helped launch a reading program matching volunteers with youngsters. She helped pass legislation to screen students for Dyslexia and ensure student safety by requiring background checks for school volunteers. She worked toward ensuring local students could take advantage of state scholarship opportunities.
Of the many projects shes been involved with over the years, one that sticks out in our memory is of Kathy donning her nurses scrubs to volunteer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Few have done as much to exemplify the true spirirt of America as Kathy Swan. We are proud to honor her with this years award.
Congratulations!
