People are the star attraction at Jackson Homecomers

Editorial

Festivals usually have a star attraction  dogwoods and azaleas in Charleston or jumping mules at East Perry County Community Fair  to tie the associated events to a common theme.

For the annual weeklong Jackson Homecomers in Uptown Jackson, the star is the people  current residents and those from the area who moved away over time who come together this time each year. The event provides a unique opportunity to catch up with friends and family, and thousands take advantage each July.

Jackson is about as close-knit of a community as youll find, and identifying with the city doesnt change if an address does. That civic pride will be on full display this week.

Homecomers began more than a century ago as a celebration for the then-newly completed Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. As this years festival kicked off Tuesday, July 23, and runs through Saturday, July 27, that courthouse, in the midst of a major reconstruction, still sits in the middle of all the Uptown Jackson action.

Mayor Dwain Hahs opened the festival, as usual, Tuesday, at the courthouse. From there, attendees found food and fun for all ages, with a carnival for youngsters and plenty of live entertainment.

There is no admission charge for the festival itself.

Those planning to attend will note several closed streets around the courthouse, so plan ahead for parking.

Homecomers is an annual hallmark of this region, a celebration of all things Jackson. We look forward to all the reconnections and updates. The rides and funnel cakes will be great, of course, but the people are the star of this show.