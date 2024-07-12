Behavioral health unit will continue its work under new ownership

Editorial

Not every call for law enforcement help involves a law and order issue. Often  nearly five times per day from 2020 through 2022, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department statistics  the situation isnt of a criminal or civil nature. Its a behavioral health matter.

Recognizing this and understanding that a police officer, while trained in multiple disciplines, doesnt necessarily have a medical or counseling background, Capes police department implemented a Co-Responder Unit in 2020.

The unit, led by Cpl. Will Rogers, consists of Dr. Shannon Farris, a mental health expert, and Rachel Alcantara, a licensed social worker. The goal is to help those who need help and allow police to focus on policing.

Judging by the numbers, the unit is doing just that. A departmental report says the unit has assisted more than 300 people. It has cut officers on-scene time for a behavioral health-related call from 61 minutes to 12. The units work has also reduced emergency room and jail diversions by 16%, with an estimated savings of more than $3.1 million to health care providers and governmental bodies.

Until recently, the unit had operated as a partnership between Community Counseling Center and the police department. Funding for the program came from a U.S. Department of Justice grant awarded to CCC. However, the police department has secured enough funding for the coming fiscal year to take over the program entirely on Tuesday, July 23.

Police chief Wes Blair has often highlighted the need for an integrated approach to policing, targeting resources to those cases in which someone needs help, rather than what we think of as a law enforcement response.

Using behavioral health expertise to diffuse situations and assist those in crisis not only saves and extends policing resources for actual law and order matters, but as the data shows, that course of action saves significant health care and incarceration dollars.

This type of unit is one that more law enforcement agencies should employ. The benefits are tangible.

We thank Community Counseling Center for their willingness to partner with the police department, and we look forward to Cape Girardeau Police Department continuing this important work.