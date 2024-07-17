Semoball Awards: Southeast Missouris annual high school athletics prom

Editorial

Southeast Missouris annual high school athletics prom  the Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy Health  lived up to the billing Friday night, July 12, with New Madrid County Centrals Jadis Jones and Kennetts Handley McAtee being named king and queen of the court, field and diamond.

The theme of this years Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy Health, was Woodland Cardinals flying high, as the Bollinger County school district won its first Semoball Cup, designating them as the best overall program in the region.

Jones won the male Athlete of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. He led the Eagles to their second consecutive Class 3 state title in basketball, averaging 27 points and 12 rebounds per game. He excels on the gridiron also, racking up more than 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns his senior season.

The female Athlete of the Year Award winner, McAtee is a tennis dynamo. She and her partner, Holcombs Claire Bean, won their second consecutive state championship with a 34-0 record. As a singles player, she went 13-0. A softball pitcher, she struck out 156 batters with an earned run average of 1.88. Handy with the bat, too, she broke two state records with 78 hits, 27 doubles and 44 RBIs.

Woodlands Cup award came on the backs of its track and field athletes. The boys team, led by Reed Layton, won a state championship, and the girls  fueled by All-State athletes Faith Rouggly and Presley Ridings  came in second. Those performances earned coach Ryan Layton Semoball Coach of the Year.

Congratulations also goes to Jackson, second-place Cup finisher; Portageville, third; and Notre Dame, fourth.

A highlight of each years Semoball Awards is the speaker, and this year was no different. Brian Jordan a two-sport pro who played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons, among others  shared his inspirational advice with the young athletes.

My three goals are education first, stay out of trouble by picking the right kids to be around, like-minded like yourself, Jordan said. My third goal was just to outwork every kid your age, always be early to practice and leave late.

Cant go wrong there.

Congratulations to all the athletes, their families, coaches and supporters. High school sports teach many valuable lessons  teamwork, dedication, overcoming obstacles  and the memories will last a lifetime.

Thanks to Mercy Health; official bank sponsor The Bank of Missouri; and title sponsors SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals and rustmedia. They helped make the night at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau special for everyone.