Semoball Awards: Southeast Missouris annual high school athletics prom

Column (7/17/24)Our Brezhnev, our Pravda, our Soviet Union ...Leonid Brezhnev led the former Soviet Union as general secretary of the Communist Party until 1982. But like most Russian apparatchiks who excessively smoked, drank, and gained weight, he aged prematurely. Also like them, his disabilities never led...
Column (7/16/24)Attempted assassination of former President Trump must be a wakeup call for AmericaSaturdays rally for former President Donald Trump was supposed to be one final event before the Republican National Convention. Some thought he might announce his vice-presidential pick. Thousands of people attend these rallies. For some, its...
Column (7/16/24)SE MO Redi pursuing strategy for economic growth, job creation in regionThe Cape Area Magnet organization was established in 1992 as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Its mission is to foster a strong economic environment resulting in the retention, expansion, creation and attraction of jobs and new investment in...
Editorial (7/15/24)The growing impact of Muddy River Marathon on local not-for-profitsIn the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump", the films namesake, played by Tom Hanks, says, "Now you wouldnt believe me if I told you, but I could run like the wind blows. From that day on, if I was ever going somewhere, I was running! ...
Column (7/13/24)An excellent SCOTUS decision on homelessnessHomelessness, unfortunately, has become a persistent and growing problem in the United States. The Supreme Court, in City of Grants Pass v. Johnson, just dealt with one big issue associated with this problem the ability of cities to prohibit...
Editorial (7/12/24)Behavioral health unit will continue its work under new ownershipNot every call for law enforcement help involves a law and order issue. Often nearly five times per day from 2020 through 2022, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department statistics the situation isnt of a criminal or civil nature. Its a...
Column (7/11/24)What many dont understand about Trumps agendaDonald Trump isnt normally thought of as a consensus-builder, but in one sense thats exactly what he is. Many of Trumps most ardent fans and foes alike believe he is the leader of a political movement with a clear and defined set of principles...
Column (7/10/24)All options must be on the table to deliver tax reliefRepublicans are already hard at work to once again deliver for working families and small businesses by building on the success of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act next year. The 2017 tax law is a blueprint for prosperity that should be made permanent, and...
Editorial (7/10/24)Consider answering a prayer by adoptingPossum Trot, Texas, is a little unincorporated community in Shelby County, Texas. Its closer to Shreveport, Louisiana, than it is any of the Texas centers of Dallas, Houston or Austin. But the community is the subject of a movie focused on real...
Letter (7/9/24)An Americans thoughts on July 4thThis July 4th, I am wondering what it means to be an American anymore. I used to believe it meant a shared sense of values, morals and a deep love of country combined with a commitment to democracy and freedom. A collective knowing of the difference...
Editorial (7/8/24)Discover endless fun at Parks and Rec DayAnother summertime tradition is coming up this week with fun for the entire family: Parks and Rec Day. This years celebration, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, promises to be a memorable occasion....
Editorial (7/5/24)Spirit of America Award winner Kathy SwanWhere to start? Service as an elected and/or appointed official school board, city council, Cape College Center, state representative, state Coordinating Board for Higher Education and state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. Volunteer for...
Editorial (7/1/24)The significance of Independence Day and its timeless traditionsIndependence Day holds a special place in the hearts of Americans as it marks the birth of a nation founded on the principles of liberty and justice. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed, setting the stage for the United...
Editorial (6/28/24)Become an organ donor at any ageOrville Allen lived a life worth remembering. A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, he was a veteran of World War II and Korea. He was a pilot and an artillery communications officer. After the wars, he did what many veterans...
Editorial (6/25/24)Be wary of false messages and their consequencesLast week, a physicist-turned-elections expert, Douglas Frank, spoke at a regular meeting of a local group, Guardians of Liberty. About 80 people listened to his presentation. Offered as fact and opinion, Franks message was pretty simple our...
Editorial (6/24/24)Brian Jordan to keynote Semoball AwardsA former St. Louis Cardinal outfielder and two-sport professional athlete will keynote this summers Semoball Awards. Brian Jordan, who played 15 years in Major League Baseball and three seasons in the National Football League, will serve as the...
Semoball Awards: Southeast Missouris annual high school athletics prom
Southeast Missouris annual high school athletics prom the Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy Health lived up to the billing Friday night, July 12, with New Madrid County Centrals Jadis Jones and Kennetts Handley McAtee being named king and queen of the court, field and diamond.
The theme of this years Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy Health, was Woodland Cardinals flying high, as the Bollinger County school district won its first Semoball Cup, designating them as the best overall program in the region.
Jones won the male Athlete of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. He led the Eagles to their second consecutive Class 3 state title in basketball, averaging 27 points and 12 rebounds per game. He excels on the gridiron also, racking up more than 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns his senior season.
The female Athlete of the Year Award winner, McAtee is a tennis dynamo. She and her partner, Holcombs Claire Bean, won their second consecutive state championship with a 34-0 record. As a singles player, she went 13-0. A softball pitcher, she struck out 156 batters with an earned run average of 1.88. Handy with the bat, too, she broke two state records with 78 hits, 27 doubles and 44 RBIs.
Woodlands Cup award came on the backs of its track and field athletes. The boys team, led by Reed Layton, won a state championship, and the girls fueled by All-State athletes Faith Rouggly and Presley Ridings came in second. Those performances earned coach Ryan Layton Semoball Coach of the Year.
Congratulations also goes to Jackson, second-place Cup finisher; Portageville, third; and Notre Dame, fourth.
A highlight of each years Semoball Awards is the speaker, and this year was no different. Brian Jordan a two-sport pro who played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons, among others shared his inspirational advice with the young athletes.
My three goals are education first, stay out of trouble by picking the right kids to be around, like-minded like yourself, Jordan said. My third goal was just to outwork every kid your age, always be early to practice and leave late.
Cant go wrong there.
Congratulations to all the athletes, their families, coaches and supporters. High school sports teach many valuable lessons teamwork, dedication, overcoming obstacles and the memories will last a lifetime.
Thanks to Mercy Health; official bank sponsor The Bank of Missouri; and title sponsors SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals and rustmedia. They helped make the night at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau special for everyone.
