Why does GOP support Trump?
On Veterans Day, wannabe dictator Trump told a cheering crowd, "We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections." Then, repeating his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, he said. "They'll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American dream."
Not a single Republican lawmaker was alarmed by this echo of speeches made by Hitler and Mussolini.
Why do Christian Republicans overwhelmingly support Trump in spite of his threat to the American Republic and the Constitution; his glaringly evident character flaws, his indictments, and his well-known un-Christian behavior?
The elephant in the room is this: A vast majority of Republicans are scared to death that people of diverse races, religions, cultures, ethnicities and skin colors pose an existential threat to America's white Christians' race, religion, dominance and way of life.
That is why terrified white Christian Republicans would choose and cheer a wannabe dictator who promises them that he will "root out the vermin."
Blinded and deafened by their primal fear, they are willing to disregard every single threat their "Chosen One" poses to the Constitution and the rule of law, the very foundation of their way of life.
They are too deluded by Trump to know that without the rule of law, all their business contracts would not be worth a penny.
K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau
-
Column (11/18/23)The importance of Scott's presidential runSen. Tim Scott left the door open for a future presidential run with his announcement that he is withdrawing from this one. I hope it's the case. Although Scott's presidential campaign never ignited, his presence and campaign contributed...
-
Column (11/18/23)Trump's immigration policy is a necessary correctiveLet the panic over Donald Trump's immigration policy begin. The New York Times ran a piece the other day headlined, "Sweeping Raids, Giant Camps, and Mass Deportations: Inside Trump's 2025 Immigration Plans." The reaction has been shock and...
-
Editorial (11/17/23)Three with area ties inducted into state Veterans Hall of FameAmong those in this year's Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class were three men with ties to Southeast Missouri. By virtue of their military experiences and service beyond, each thoroughly earned the honor. Wayne Wallingford of Cape...
-
Column (11/17/23)Biden's week of mostly bad reelection newsOne of Joe Biden's favorite campaign lines is "don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." In the wake of a series of polls earlier this month, Democrats were thrown into a panic because voters in key battleground states did...
-
Column (11/17/23)Blue city decline: How to save New York and other citiesNew York City residents have thrown in the towel. Gotham's quality of life is plunging, but only 11% of registered voters turned out in last Tuesday's local election. Nearly all incumbent members of the New York City Council skated to reelection....
-
-
Column (11/16/23)Ta-Nehisi Coates is a moral idiotThe celebrated author Ta-Nehisi Coates is not reliable regarding things he's spent considerable time thinking about here in the U.S., so it's presumably a mistake to put much stock in his newly formed opinions about matters he barely knows anything...
-
Editorial (11/15/23)Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletesWalter Smallwood and Curtis Williams won more than a few trophies and accolades during their athletic careers at Southeast Missouri State University. Smallwood was a two-time all-conference football player and a conference track champion. He held...
-
Sisters doin' it for the loveI used to think that almost everyone celebrated their birthday, even if it were only via messages on Facebook. But from the Sisters of Life in New York, I've learned that many of the women the religious group serves who are pregnant and in need of...
-
The hidden potential of a diamond in the roughI shared a work achievement with my husband recently and he responded, "You've always been a diamond in the rough." He knows that I am not the product of any sort of traditional trajectory. Instead, I'm the product of informal apprenticeships thanks...
-
Squeezing the world's vulnerable peoplesThe population of Israel is about 10 million. This represents about half of the world's Jewish people. The founding idea of modern Israel was to offer a sanctuary for Jews in their biblical home in the Middle East, in the aftermath of Nazi Germany's...
-
Column (11/14/23)Uptown Jackson plays key role in promotion of cityJackson is unique in that our historic business district is referred to as "Uptown". Most cities have a downtown or Main Street area but not too many have the designation of "Uptown". As its centerpiece, our historic uptown area has the Cape...
-
Editorial (11/13/23)Editorial: Celebrating the women of Zonta and the impact they are makingZonta Club of Cape Girardeau is an impressive group of ladies. They quietly make a difference both locally and around the world through their service and philanthropic efforts, all aimed an empowering women at the local, state, national and...
-
Column (11/13/23)Congress can redeem itself by calling for helpThere's much talk today about the need for a fiscal commission. The House Budget Committee held a hearing about it a few weeks ago. Pundits are Substacking about whether using the approach to put federal finances on a sustainable path is a good or a...
-
Editorial (11/10/23)We're pulling for the Postal ServiceThe U.S. Postal Service in this region can't catch a break these days. Already hampered by employee shortages and the bureaucratic inertia that is all too often inherent in large governmental agencies, the Postal Service has been dealing with a...
-
-
Editorial (11/8/23)SEMO capital campaign can transform regionSoutheast Missouri State University officials have embarked on the largest capital campaign in the school's history. "Transforming Lives" aims to raise $60 million, focused on academics, technology, facilities and athletics. This campaign at once...
-
Editorial (11/6/23)VintageNOW celebrates record-breaking year in styleThe VintageNOW fashion show is a labor of love. The annual event is spearheaded by director Deb Maevers and an army of volunteers. Its purpose: To raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence and raise funds to support Safe House of...
-
Editorial (11/3/23)Daylight saving time ends this weekend rejoice!An unofficial but treasured holiday for many adults comes around this weekend. The annual switch from daylight saving time to standard time also known as Extra Hour of Sleep Night. Officially, the time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday morning,...
-
Editorial (11/1/23)A word of thanks to America's veteransWilliam Shakespeare's sweet-smelling rose aside, names can carry a lot of meaning. For some of our oldest Americans, those names include Bastogne and Midway and Iwo Jima. The generation behind them, Saigon and la Drang and Khe Sanh. Then, Mogadishu...
-
Editorial (10/30/23)Discovery Playhouse has new leadership and updated exhibitsThere's new leadership at Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau. For the last several years, Christa Weber would bring her children now ages 15, 13 and 8 to the children's museum on Broadway. But she notes her first experience with the...
-
Editorial (10/27/23)Have a safe, fun Halloween -- and don't forget the toothbrush!For many children, the favorite days list probably goes 1. Christmas, 2. birthday and 3. Halloween. (Come to think of it, the list might not be all that different for many adults.) Favorite day or not, Halloween is upon us, and before hordes of...
-
-
-
Letter (10/24/23)Fighting cancer is a priorityLast month, I had the honor of representing Missouri's Eighth Congressional District on Capitol Hill, along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers, to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national...
-