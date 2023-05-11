Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce 2023-25 Strategic Plan

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces mission is to be a leading partner of business and industry that supports the growth of a vibrant economy, an enhanced quality of life, business advocacy and strategies to grow and retain a talented regional workforce in Southeast Missouri.

To accomplish this mission, the Cape Chamber has set up a strategic plan that highlights their strategies and goals for the next three years.

Strategic objectives and goals

The Cape Chambers first objective is to deploy strategies that support Business Growth and Sustainability for members and the broader region.

Here are their goals for this strategy:

The Cape Chamber will work with stakeholders to develop and publish a regional plan for deployment of fiber broadband access by Dec. 31, 2023.

The Cape Chamber will provide financial and professional support of SE MO REDI as it completes its restructuring and publishes its working committee and stated goals for economic development in our region by Dec. 31, 2023.

By Dec. 31, 2025, in partnership with regional stakeholders, the Cape Chamber will host a minimum of three events designed to support an entrepreneurial and innovative environment in Southeast Missouri.

In collaboration with Visit Cape, the Cape Chamber will launch a new monthly communication tool on Aug. 23, 2023, to share information and promote opportunities for members to plan for and engage with tourism and special event opportunities in the region.

The Cape Chambers second objective is to think and act differently to enhance the Quality of Life for our region.

Here are their goals for this strategy:

By Dec. 31, 2023, the Cape Chamber will convene stakeholders and partners in a minimum of three efforts to define what Quality of Life means for our region and what priorities and actions should be included in our strategic efforts surrounding Business Growth & Sustainability, Business Advocacy and People & Talent.

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

By March 31, 2024, the Cape Chamber will utilize definitions identified by Goal 1, analyze gaps between those definitions and our current reality and develop two to three additional goals in support of our Quality of Life objective.

The Cape Chambers third objective is to cultivate regional partnerships to build consensus for a common Business Advocacy voice on local, state and federal levels.

Here are their goals for this strategy:

By Nov. 15, 2023, the Cape Chamber will partner with regional Chambers for an inaugural policy retreat to coordinate a common voice of advocacy in support of business priorities and needs of the region.

Beginning in 2024, The Cape Chamber will host an annual economic development summit for local and regional stakeholders to develop collaborative strategies in tackling critical issues impacting community and economic growth throughout the region.

The Cape Chambers fourth objective is to build a collaborative partnership with members and education providers to support expanded access to People and Talent for regional growth.

Here are their goals for this strategy:

By Dec. 31, 2025, the Cape Chamber will expand its leadership development efforts with additional programs focused on youth, young professionals and advanced leadership skills development.

The Cape Chamber will host an event to connect post-secondary students with members by Dec. 31, 2023, and semi-annually thereafter.

The Cape Chamber will leverage resources with stakeholders to develop annual programming to connect high school and junior high students with members beginning with the spring 2024 school semester.