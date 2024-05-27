*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Storm damage reported in Sikeston; officials implement curfew

Standard Democrat
Monday, May 27, 2024
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat

SIKESTON  Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes pushed through the region early Sunday, May 26. There have been reports of limbs down, structure damage and power outages in Sikeston, Miner and surrounding areas. Here a few images from Sikeston.

Sunday evening, Mayor Greg Turnbow and Sikeston Department of Public Safety director James McMillen announced they had ordered a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the city.

"This does not apply to those involved in repairs, demolition, home owners or property owners on their own property," a statement on social media says. "If you are traveling to or from work, medical or other legitimate reasons, you are exempt."

Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat

Comments