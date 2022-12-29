Trans agenda a threat to Title IX

Letter to the Editor

Rick Vandeven's letter (Dec. 22) described Sen. Thompson-Rehder's and Rep Burger's proposal as "a coordinated attack on our children" and "a shameless attempt to use the law to force archaic religious beliefs on all of us without any concern for the consequences."

These same words could be said of the LGBTQ+ lobby as they do everything they can to equate their lifestyle to a civil rights issue but in the process threaten family, children and the biblical relationship between a man and a woman. Their grooming of our youth and the very idea of shared bathrooms really is "a coordinated attack on our children", and men who think they can compete in women's sports threaten all the progress women have made through Title IX.

As for the "archaic religious beliefs", Christ, who died for our sins, said: "Heaven and Earth will pass away, but my Words will not pass away." (Luke 21:33) And "Sanctify them in the Truth; Your Word is Truth." (John 17:17)

If we continue on this path outlined by the LGBTQ+ "without concern for the consequences" we set ourselves on the "broad path that leads to destruction." (Matt 7:13)

It's sad to think we need such a law, but we need to protect our children and our grandchildren.

RICHARD A. MARTIN, MD, Cape Girardeau