Southeast Missourian
Letter to the Editor

Taking care of our own

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Why, when the rich people, corps. and financial groups need help, the bail-out is shared by the 98% outside that group. But if the overwhelming majority need help, it's wealth redistribution and socialism?

A fair and decent society takes care of their own.

PAUL HERZBERGER, Cape Girardeau