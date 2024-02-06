Work in Downtown Cape: Kanaan Rhodes brings style to the city

Most people think they have to move to Chicago, Seattle or New York to get big city vibes, but it turns out, in the Midwest, you just need to head to downtown Cape Girardeau. Filled with an abundance of restaurants, shops and attractions (hello, Mississippi River!), there really is something for everyone. And while many people just come to the city for a date night or a stroll on the river, more and more people are choosing to build community here, by working and living in the downtown area. Kanaan Rhodes, owner of the room. Hair Design Studio, is one of those people.
“I grew up in a subdivision,” says Rhodes, who has lived in the Cape Girardeau area her whole life. “But I never saw myself living in one.”
After graduating from Notre Dame Regional High School, Rhodes enrolled in cosmetology school at Trendsetters in 2010. Working locally, she gained experience and continually sought training opportunities to improve her skills. By 2015, she was ready for something bigger and applied to be a Redken Artist, a position that allows her to educate other stylists across the country. Out of more than 600 applicants that year, Rhodes was one of 80 people chosen for the position. Today, she continues to travel on weekends and teach other artists about color, design and finishing. But when it’s all said and done, she loves to come home to her hairless cat, Spock, her fiancé Eric, and her apartment and studio in Historic Downtown Cape.
Fascinated by the downtown vibe, Rhodes always knew she was a city girl, which is one of the reasons she decided to work and build her business here; choosing to live downtown was icing on the cake.
“No where else [in this area] could you live and walk to work, go shopping or to a restaurant,” Rhodes says. “And because I own a small business, I love to support local businesses and spread joy.”
Joy is definitely what she’s spreading. Filled with life and personality, Rhodes believes in community over competition when it comes to other salons and businesses in the area. The hair industry is on the rise, and, believing there is room for everyone, Rhodes didn’t hesitate to open her salon in 2017.
What she didn’t know was that in less than a year, she would own the building, including the apartment above it, where she currently lives. For now, her commute to work is simply a few steps downstairs. In a few months, that may change.
Recently engaged, Rhodes jokes that moving out of the downtown area would have been a dealbreaker. Of course, she is kidding, and together, she and her fiancé have purchased an old colonial home in the downtown area. Within 30 minutes of it being listed, she says she knew it was the one. Now, deep in the process of renovation, they plan to keep the home as original as possible. It will still be a short walk to work and her favorite places to visit, like Gabriel’s Food + Wine, Spanish Street Farmacy, Red Banner Coffee and Mississippi Mutts.
“Old Town Cape is bringing people together,” says Rhodes, who serves on one of their committees. “They’re doing great things, all right here in the downtown area.”
While living downtown isn’t for everyone, more foot traffic is better for the environment and better for your health. Walking along the river brings a sense of calm and peace. Visiting and supporting local shops helps small business owners thrive. And getting involved with the people who live and work around you offers a beautiful opportunity for community.
In the next few years, as downtown Cape continues to grow and expand, Rhodes hopes to grow and expand her business and community involvement, as well. She wants to add a second location downtown, grow her staff and pour into others through education. She would also be interested in being a board member for Old Town Cape. But no matter which direction her career or life takes next, one thing is certain — her heart and soul will remain in the city.
Oh, and if you happen to be downtown and see Kanaan pushing a baby stroller, don’t be surprised. For her and Spock, it’s just part of the vibe.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.