Work in Downtown Cape: Kanaan Rhodes brings style to the city

Most people think they have to move to Chicago, Seattle or New York to get big city vibes, but it turns out, in the Midwest, you just need to head to downtown Cape Girardeau. Filled with an abundance of restaurants, shops and attractions (hello, Mississippi River!), there really is something for everyone. And while many people just come to the city for a date night or a stroll on the river, more and more people are choosing to build community here, by working and living in the downtown area. Kanaan Rhodes, owner of the room. Hair Design Studio, is one of those people.

“I grew up in a subdivision,” says Rhodes, who has lived in the Cape Girardeau area her whole life. “But I never saw myself living in one.”

After graduating from Notre Dame Regional High School, Rhodes enrolled in cosmetology school at Trendsetters in 2010. Working locally, she gained experience and continually sought training opportunities to improve her skills. By 2015, she was ready for something bigger and applied to be a Redken Artist, a position that allows her to educate other stylists across the country. Out of more than 600 applicants that year, Rhodes was one of 80 people chosen for the position. Today, she continues to travel on weekends and teach other artists about color, design and finishing. But when it’s all said and done, she loves to come home to her hairless cat, Spock, her fiancé Eric, and her apartment and studio in Historic Downtown Cape.

Fascinated by the downtown vibe, Rhodes always knew she was a city girl, which is one of the reasons she decided to work and build her business here; choosing to live downtown was icing on the cake.

“No where else [in this area] could you live and walk to work, go shopping or to a restaurant,” Rhodes says. “And because I own a small business, I love to support local businesses and spread joy.”

Joy is definitely what she’s spreading. Filled with life and personality, Rhodes believes in community over competition when it comes to other salons and businesses in the area. The hair industry is on the rise, and, believing there is room for everyone, Rhodes didn’t hesitate to open her salon in 2017.