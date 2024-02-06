Missourians can walk into a CBD shop right now and buy something that looks just like the canisters of marijuana buds and joints sold in state-regulated dispensaries.

Coffee shops are selling seltzers with 5mg of Delta-9 THC — an amount that would produce a strong buzz — right next to the juices in their coolers.

At farmers markets, bakers are selling intoxicating brownies and other homemade treats in stands right next to farm-fresh vegetables.

Many elected officials and Missourians have publicly puzzled at how this happened in a state where voters created a marijuana program designed to be highly regulated and limited to licensed dispensaries.

While there’s no single explanation, industry experts and cannabis advocates say much of the blame — or credit — goes to a little noticed provision in the 2018 Farm Bill that is effectively acting as a back-door to widespread marijuana legalization.

“Now people are saying, ‘Well, basically all marijuana is hemp,’” said David Vaillencourt, board chairman and co-founder of Denver-based S3 Collective. “It’s all legal. The Farm Bill legalized it.”

Vaillencourt spoke during a panel discussion earlier this month at the MJ Unpacked Conference held in St. Louis, where lab experts and regulators chimed in on various panels to talk about the impact of hemp products on marijuana industry and how to regulate it.

Since Congress descheduled hemp in the 2018 Farm Bill, many states have been grappling with having two nearly identical intoxicating cannabis markets that are “bound by very different rules,” Vaillencourt said.

In Missouri, there’s no government agency in charge of making sure products being sold as intoxicating hemp are actually made from hemp. No agency is making sure these products are safe, and there’s no age restriction set by the government to buy them.

Vaillencourt said this market has eclipsed the state-regulated marijuana industry in size in some parts of the country.

“That’s significant because that marketplace didn’t exist several years ago,” he said.

While Delta-8 edibles or seltzers are the most recognizable products in the intoxicating hemp industry, the products are rapidly evolving — making it challenging for regulators to keep up.

“From a health community standpoint, we are very concerned with brand new compounds coming out of these processes that we’ve never seen before,” said Amy Moore, director of the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation during one of the panel discussions at the conference. “We really have no idea what they do, either from experimentation or study.”

For Moore, it’s even more concerning that these compounds are being made “in large amounts, and just see what happens.”

This year, Missouri lawmakers attempted to address the issue, first with failed legislation and later with a stalled-out executive order issued by Gov. Mike Parson trying to ban the products.

For the third year, the upcoming legislative session will be the battlefield between the hemp and marijuana industries. Both will be pushing for their own proposals of sensible regulations.

This “civil war” between the two industries is happening all over the country, said cannabis attorney Rod Kight, who has represented hemp businesses in lawsuits nationwide.

“Which one is going to win out,” he asked, “or what is the end result here?”

On one hand, marijuana companies say it’s unfair that they “played by the rules,” Kight said, and now have to compete with purported hemp products available at gas stations.

On the other side, hemp industry leaders say what they’re doing is legal under federal and state law.

“There’s all these different things that people have in their minds about what it means to have legal hemp,” Kight said. “But the reality of the situation is, for all practical purposes, cannabis is legal in the United States. We just call it hemp.”

Competing proposals

Parson’s attempt this summer to ban intoxicating hemp remains on hold, perhaps indefinitely.

When the order went into effect Sept. 1, the governor was hoping to utilize compliance officers at both the state’s Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and Department of Health and Senior Services’ Bureau of Environmental Health Services to implement the ban.

However, those plans quickly came to a halt when the Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft rejected the emergency rules that would have given the alcohol division the authority to conduct inspections.

That meant that the state’s food inspectors were left to handle compliance on their own.

But a lawsuit by the Missouri Hemp Trade Association and a bungled “raid” for hemp seltzers at a veterans home Sept. 11 have squashed any further actions.

The two current pathways for a ban to move forward — through administrative rules and potential new legislation — won’t see any movement until the spring.

They both will be met by the hemp industry’s growing political power, which includes the Missouri Petroleum & Convenience Association and many liquor distributors.