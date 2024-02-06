WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s long record of doubting the safety of childhood vaccinations persisted as a flash point for him Thursday in a confirmation hearing where senators, including a key Republican, shared intensely personal details about the impact vaccine skepticism had on their lives.

In one response, Kennedy refused to flatly reject a long-discredited theory that vaccines cause autism, despite years of studies and research that have found they do not.

His vaccine views could jeopardize his standing with just a few Republicans and has certainly not helped him win over any votes among Democrats in his bid to become health secretary. If all Democrats reject Kennedy's nomination, he can only afford to lose three Republican votes.

Much attention was focused on the questions from Sen. Bill Cassidy, the Republican chairman of the health committee, who is also a physician. Cassidy, who is up for reelection next year, expressed pointed concern about Kennedy’s vaccines views, noting that the nominee’s broad popularity had given him a powerful platform on the subject.

“Whether it’s justified or not, I have constituents who partly credit you for their decision to not vaccinate their child,” Cassidy told the nominee.

He shared with Kennedy a personal story about an 18-year-old woman whose liver was failing from a hepatitis infection.

“It was the worst day of my medical career because I thought $50 of vaccines could have prevented this all," Cassidy said.

He then asked Kennedy to promise as health secretary that he would unequivocally reassure parents that the Hepatitis B and measles vaccines do not cause autism.

Kennedy would not. Instead he avoided answering directly, saying “if the data is there, I will absolutely do that.”

Then, in a rare show of across-the-aisle cooperation, Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, followed up on Cassidy’s line of questioning.

Again, Kennedy refused to give a definitive answer.

At times, the questioning was intensely personal. Sen. Maggie Hassan, Democrat of New Hampshire, shared her anguish as a mother who has spent decades wondering what caused her 36-year-old son's cerebral palsy. She worried about whether vaccines contributed to her son's condition after an infamous study years ago falsely found a link between autism and vaccines. That study has since been roundly discredited.

Hassan said Kennedy's suggestions that vaccines could cause autism were hurting families.