The influenza season in Southeast Missouri has taken a bit of a toll on local schools, prompting some to close and hold virtual classes Thursday, Jan. 30, and Friday, Jan. 31.

Chaffee and Scott City public schools held virtual instruction Thursday and Friday because of illness throughout the districts. Delta schools sent a notice to families recommending students stay home if they're experiencing flu or cold-like symptoms.

"The flu has affected our staff," Chaffee superintendent Shawn Nix said. "We have had students sick, as well, but this week has been hard to keep teachers and substitutes in classes."

According to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, multiple illnesses are circulating in the area. In addition to the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19 and norovirus are also circulating.

"Standard respiratory and hand hygiene etiquette will go a long way in terms of reducing spread," county health director Autumn Grimm said.