Like millions of other Americans, Phil Penzel found Walt Disney World at the end of a trail of baby steps.

When he arrived, a toddler he was not. But, like many, he departed feeling invigorated, years younger.

Penzel, the 53-year-old owner of Penzel Construction in Jackson, has twice taken on, and conquered, the daunting 48.6-mile Dopey Challenge at the vacation resort over the past nine years after deciding to improve his health in 2008.

The 5-foot-10 Penzel weighed in at 205 pounds at the age of 45 and was dealing with high blood pressure when he took his first baby step, which came on a treadmill.

"I was overweight and just didn't feel very good, and I'm a pilot, so you have to get a physical every three years, and it concerned me that I might be getting close to not passing that some day, so I decided to take things into my own hands," Penzel says.

Phil Penzel is shown running in the 48.6-mile Dopey Challenge, a four-day, four-race event, in January at Walt Disney World. Submitted photo

He says he started at a 3-miles-per-hour pace on the treadmill and lasted less than 15 minutes the first day. But the operative words were: "He started."

The treadmill turned into runs outdoors, which he incrementally increased. It was tough at first.

"I didn't like it," Penzel says. "In fact, I hated it at first. I hated running, but I was going to learn to like it, and there was some point in the middle of it, I said, 'This isn't too bad.'"

Toleration evolved into competition, with him entering 5K and 10K races in 2009.

In 2010, he ran in a half-marathon in Florida. Not only did he complete it, he surprised himself by covering the 13.1-mile course in 1 hour, 51 minutes.

Phil Penzel shows some of the medals he has won by running marathons. Fred Lynch

Three years later, in 2013, at his current weight of 170 pounds, he ran his first marathon at Disney World. He's run six more marathons since, with the vacation resort often serving as a test of mind and body.

A year after his first marathon, he found himself competing in the inaugural Dopey Challenge. The four-day, four-race event was nothing Sleepy or Grumpy would have enjoyed. On consecutive days, Penzel ran a 5K, 10K, half-marathon and full marathon.

"That was pretty cool. That was satisfying," Penzel says of the challenge. "I knew I could get the first three, and I had already done a marathon."

He duplicated the Dopey Challenge feat once again this year.

If he's been slow, it was in signing up for the event in 2015.