Eat Your Way Around the World: Mario Mendoza, Manzanillo, Mexico

Mario Mendoza was first inspired to cook by his mother when he was a child. While he grew up in Mazanillo, Mexico, along the coast of the Pacific Ocean, he says his mom “cooked all the time” for everyone, and it was through her example he realized he enjoyed that and wanted to create a similar experience for others. Specifically, he wanted to bring Mexican food to the U.S.

When he was 16 years old, his cousin who worked at El Torero in Cape Girardeau told him he should come work at the restaurant in Cape. Mendoza decided to make the move and got his start in the hospitality industry busing tables at the restaurant. After that, he became a server. Throughout his 22 years in the hospitality industry, he says he has worked nearly every job in restaurants; before becoming manager and part-owner at Seis Amigos four years ago, he worked at El Acapulco and El Sol in Cape Girardeau.

“I like Mexican food,” Mendoza says. “I like to bring that food to Cape and show everybody what we’ve got in Mexico, because a lot of people, they can’t go to Mexico to eat it. So we can bring it here to show what we’ve got and what’s good.”