Eat Your Way Around the World: Chef Giannicola Colucci, Turin, Italy

Giannicola Colucci could have become an architect like his father hoped. He could have made a career out of the Navy like he’d planned when he first began his two years of conscripted military service at age 18.

Instead, he chose to let food be his way to experience the world, pursuing culinary school in Italy.

“You know when you feel something call you,” Colucci says.

Giannicola Colucci, chef at Le Bistro at The Bar, swirls ingredients in a sauce pan as a splash of Scotch whiskey ignites in the pan. Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

After culinary school, Colucci worked at the small restaurant Il Cambio in Turin, Italy, with Chef Angelo Maionchi, whom he says taught him “everything” and gave him “the opportunity to learn his world.”

In 1997, Colucci moved to New York, where he learned from celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich. He worked for her for one year before moving back to Italy to work at the luxury hotel Grand Hotel Quisisana in Capri. It was during his nine years there he says he fell in love with luxury-style hotel life and decided he wanted to pursue this avenue. During the hotel’s off-season, Colucci traveled the world, working in Indonesia, India, Japan, China, Switzerland, Russia and Canada. He also opened restaurants in Thailand and Italy.

“Working around the world teaches you one important point. You need to be able to perceive, understand as much as you can what is different [in one place] than other spots,” Colucci says. “Understanding concept, mentality, culture — you come over and you see something, say, ‘Oh, this is strange,’ and then say, ‘How these people can live in this way?’ And then you realize they can ask the same question. … It’s been really important to open my mind, to understand the people and to be part of the people. … To try to understand how you can work together, how you can make better.”