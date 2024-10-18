York: A shift in the race

A few days ago, there was a report that the Harris campaign is in trouble and the Trump campaign is "extremely bullish" on former President Donald Trump's chances to win the presidency. The reporter, former ABC News journalist Mark Halperin, said his account is based on "robust private polling" and talks with sources on both sides. "She's in a lot of trouble," Halperin said of Vice President Kamala Harris. "Pennsylvania is tough for her right now. ... Wisconsin and Michigan are looking worse for Harris than before. ... The conversations I'm having with Trump people and Democrats with data are extremely bullish on Trump's chances in the last 48 hours. Extremely bullish."

Not long after, Trump himself released the results of the campaign's most recent swing-state polling. It showed Trump ahead in every state, although by small margins: up by 3 points in Arizona, by 5 in Georgia, by 1 in Michigan, by 3 in Nevada, by 1 in North Carolina, by 1 in Pennsylvania and by 1 in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, nationally, Trump appears to be rising, and Harris falling. A new NBC News poll showed Trump actually ahead of Harris by a single point, 47% to 46%, in a matchup in which fringe candidates are included in the field, and tied, 48% to 48%, in a one-on-one matchup. Compare those to the last NBC News poll, in September, which showed Harris leading Trump, 49% to 44%.

Trump has been "bolstered by Republicans coming back home to support him after last month's rough debate and a subsequent polling deficit, as well as by a favorable assessment of Trump's term as president," NBC News concluded. On the other side, the survey showed "Harris' popularity declining compared to a month ago, after she got a big summertime boost."

At the same time as Trump's rise have come reports about growing concerns inside the Harris campaign. A representative account was CNN's "Democrats grow anxious as Election Day nears," which reported that "Democrats are increasingly anxious over Harris' fate" and "there is a growing sense that her campaign is stuck in the mud." Several other reports offered variations on that theme.

Amid all this, Trump's top campaign management released a memo Sunday morning. Chris LaCivita, Susie Wiles and Tony Fabrizio argued that Harris experienced a "joy ride" of rising acceptance and support in late July after a secretive group of Democratic power brokers pushed President Joe Biden out of the race and Harris quickly replaced him. But after the joy ride, they said, nothing much has happened.

"According to our internal data, from the end of July through Labor Day, Harris largely treaded water," the trio wrote. "She made no real gains in her image or her ballot standing against President Trump." And then, after Labor Day, Harris actually slipped a bit against Trump despite spending $241 million in advertising in that period — more than twice what Trump spent. "When you compare the state of the race on the day after Labor Day to now, what you see will be eye-opening and likely the reason many smart operatives on the other side are wringing their hands over the current state of the race," LaCivita, Wiles and Fabrizio concluded.

The bottom line, the three argued, is that despite talk about Harris' momentum at various times in the race, she really hasn't had any momentum after that period in July when everything was going her way. And now, with the election three weeks away, she's struggling.