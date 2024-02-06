Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

___

Dec. 6

The Washington Post on the Senate and a shrinking window to protect press freedom

In 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland established new, but long-needed, press protections barring federal prosecutors from pursuing journalists’ communication records with confidential sources except in extreme circumstances. But these protections are only as good as the administration controlling the Justice Department.

President-elect Donald Trump, who has espoused hostility toward journalists and seeks to elevate people who share this feeling to powerful positions in government, is weeks away from taking over federal law enforcement agencies. In other words, Congress has little time left to codify Mr. Garland’s policy into law. The Senate can — and should — do that in the lame-duck session.

In January, the House of Representatives passed such a bill without opposition. The legislation — the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act, or Press Act — would prevent the federal government from using legal tools such as subpoenas and search warrants to go after reporters’ information, except in cases where doing so would prevent violence or terrorism. The measure would also bar prosecutors from demanding that third parties, such as phone companies or internet providers, hand over journalists’ data.

That legislation has since languished in the Senate, but a spokesperson for Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-New York) said the majority leader supports the bill and intends to pass it next week. Senators could attach it to the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act, which lawmakers are negotiating now. Two conservative Republicans — Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) and Mike Lee (Utah) — already support the bill, and there are probably a few others who would like to see it pass, given the broad bipartisan support it has enjoyed in previous years.

The trouble, however, is Mr. Trump. Last month, he posted an all-caps demand on Truth Social that Republicans “KILL” the bill. Although his decision to weigh in on the legislation was unexpected, his opposition is unsurprising, given his first administration’s efforts to root out government leakers by obtaining the phone and email records of reporters at multiple outlets, including The Post. His Justice Department even obtained a gag order preventing executives at the New York Times from informing editors at the paper that the government was seeking the email logs of four reporters to uncover their sources.

The president-elect’s social media missive makes it less likely that Republican senators who support the measure will back it now, but they should keep in mind that this is not a partisan issue. Administrations from both parties have pursued journalists’ sources in recent years, including the Obama Justice Department, which seized phone records of the Associated Press in 2013 and conducted electronic surveillance of Fox News’s James Rosen in an aggressive attempt to expose leakers.

Such overreach disserves the public, regardless of whether it happens under a Democratic or Republican president. Confidential sources have been critical to exposing government abuses, such as the CIA’s waterboarding of al-Qaeda prisoners. One Pulitzer Prize-winning report from Mississippi Today’s Anna Wolfe relied on confidential sources to uncover the misuse of welfare funds in the state; now she and her editor face a court order to give up their sources or risk jail time. If journalists cannot protect their sources’ identities, whistleblowers might be unwilling to reveal information the public deserves to know.

Critics of the bill, such as Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R), contend that it would encourage more government leaks, potentially damaging national security. But over the past few years, Mr. Garland’srules do not appear to have increased controversial leaks or damaged national security.

Meanwhile, the need to protect journalists is as clear as ever. Kash Patel, whom Mr. Trump has chosen to replace Christopher A. Wray as FBI director, has said he would “come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections.” He added, “Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’ll figure that out.”

State and federal government accountability systems are more developed than they used to be, but they still often fall short. When they do, responsible media remain essential outlets for whistleblowers and other public-spirited individuals seeking to expose official wrongdoing. That will be true under Mr. Trump, but also under the next Democratic president. Mr. Schumer should stay firm in his stated intention to advance the Press Act before this Congress’s session ends — and the Republicans who understand its merits should support it. ONLINE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/12/06/press-act-senate-schumer-journalism-garland/

___

Dec. 6

The New York Post on food insecurity in the US

It is an astonishingly large number: 5.3 billion. That’s how many meals were distributed by the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, Feeding America, in 2023 alone. In a country of more than 330 million people, it is evidence of how widespread and persistent food insecurity remains in the United States.

Food insecurity is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as the lack of access to enough food for an active and healthy life. More than 13 percent of Americans — 47 million people — experienced food insecurity in 2023; the rates are even higher in Black and Latino communities. In some of the poorest regions of America, mostly rural areas in the South, food insecurity among children is as high as 48 percent. But it is present in every county in the country.

While lawmakers in local, state and federal government struggle to find long-term solutions, Feeding America, a network of roughly 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, is filling the void every day for tens of millions of Americans. It is one of the organizations supported by The New York Times Communities Fund.

Feeding America needs help to continue this essential frontline work. The average cost of a single meal may be only $3.99, but when that is multiplied by the millions of meals required, it adds up to $33 billion that families need and don’t have for groceries. After a temporary boost during the Covid pandemic, food donations and government funding have fallen off sharply, even as the demand remains steady.

Some of that demand is a lingering effect of the inflation that peaked in 2022, but some food costs are still stubbornly high.

Another problem is that nearly half of Americans who are food insecure are unlikely to qualify for federal programs like SNAP because many have incomes that are too high to be eligible. Most families of four that receive SNAP benefits have incomes below $40,560. Feeding America estimates that that leaves around 20 million people in a no man’s land, where they can neither afford sufficient food nor qualify for help to pay for it.

Racial disparities are also striking. Nationwide, roughly one-quarter of Black Americans experience food insecurity, as compared with 10 percent of white non-Hispanic Americans, according to a report by Feeding America. In some parts of the rural American South, roughly two-thirds of Black people are experiencing food insecurity.

Solving this crisis will require a host of policy responses, including expanding SNAP eligibility and the child and earned-income tax credits, improving access to school lunch programs and building more affordable housing, which would ease some of the pressure on family budgets. In the meantime, you can help by donating to Feeding America and similar organizations. No one should go hungry in the richest nation on Earth.

ONLINE: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/06/opinion/communities-fund-feeding-america.html

___

Dec. 8

The Wall Street Journal on Trump and a path to citizenship for Dreamers

Donald Trump sat for an interview with NBC News that was released on Sunday, and most of it was focused on the usual media preoccupations of whether Mr. Trump will arrest his opponents or deport millions of illegal migrants. Readers can judge his comments.

As we read the transcript, however, the most interesting note was what the President-elect said about the so-called dreamers, who were brought here illegally as children but are now adults and still in legal limbo. Here’s the exchange:

NBC’s Kristen Welker: “What about dreamers, sir? . . . You said once back in 2017 they, quote, ‘Shouldn’t be very worried about being deported.’ Should they be worried now?”

Mr. Trump: “The dreamers are going to come later (after criminal aliens are deported), and we have to do something about the dreamers because these are people that have been brought here at a very young age. And many of these are middle-aged people now. They don’t even speak the language of their country. And yes, we’re going to do something about the dreamers.”

Ms. Welker: “What does that mean? What are you going to do?”

Mr. Trump: “I will work with the Democrats on a plan. And if we can come up with a plan, but the Democrats have made it very, very difficult to do anything. Republicans are very open to the dreamers.”