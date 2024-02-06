Speak Out: Should Pete Rose be in the Hall of Fame?

The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.
Pete Rose
A pity Pete Rose, who was inarguably one of the best MLB players in history, was snubbed by the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame's past and present administrators (not the ballplayers) will be snubbed by fans in retrospect. Judge not lest ye be judged.
Drug test
Will the city now do a drug test on all people who are voted in for office or appointed to office and on all the city boards?
Hold landlords accountable
Hillsdale Subdivision may be out of the Cape city limits but the landlords of all the duplexes should be held accountable for the upkeep of their properties. The lack of mowing is terrible! Yards are well over a foot tall on most of the duplexes. Outside repairs look half completed. These landlords are becoming slumlords!
Hurricane relief
Trump is trying to accuse Biden of not helping Republican districts affected by Hurricane Helene but that’s falling flat on its face because everyone is being helped. The only reason Trump said that is because he would have held back aid to Democratic districts. Trump tends to project a lot.
Cardinals leadership
The Cardinals have finally gotten serious about fixing the problems with the team but are delaying the appointment of Chaim Bloom until after the 2025 season. Why waste another season before doing something about it? Mo must go, now!
Law and order?
Trump’s campaign recently reiterated that he is the law and order candidate. They must mean despite his 34 felony convictions, right?
Vance on infrastructure
JD Vance’s hypocrisy is astounding. As a senate candidate he railed against the infrastructure bill as wasteful but as a senator, he requested $200 million for his district. I’m sure he was at the groundbreaking ceremony smiling for the cameras.
Radical amendment
Amendment 3 has five major parts: make abortion legal right up to birth (9 months); abortions must be taxpayer funded; no parental consent and no parental notification for their minor children to get an abortion; legal restrictions placed on abortion procedures to assure they are safe will be completely removed; abortion clinics will be protected from any liability in the future. Vote against this radical amendment.
