Speak Out: Should Pete Rose be in the Hall of Fame?

Pete Rose

A pity Pete Rose, who was inarguably one of the best MLB players in history, was snubbed by the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame's past and present administrators (not the ballplayers) will be snubbed by fans in retrospect. Judge not lest ye be judged.

Drug test

Will the city now do a drug test on all people who are voted in for office or appointed to office and on all the city boards?

Hold landlords accountable

Hillsdale Subdivision may be out of the Cape city limits but the landlords of all the duplexes should be held accountable for the upkeep of their properties. The lack of mowing is terrible! Yards are well over a foot tall on most of the duplexes. Outside repairs look half completed. These landlords are becoming slumlords!

Hurricane relief

Trump is trying to accuse Biden of not helping Republican districts affected by Hurricane Helene but that’s falling flat on its face because everyone is being helped. The only reason Trump said that is because he would have held back aid to Democratic districts. Trump tends to project a lot.