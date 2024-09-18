All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionSeptember 18, 2024

Speak Out 9-18-24

Speak Out: Calls for severe penalties for school threats, critiques on Trump's stance on immigrants, questions on postal service delays, and concerns over background checks for gun purchases.

School threats

Any threats made to schools or any business needs to result in heavy prison time. It costs thousands if not more to investigate it. Also, if school or business has to be closed or postponed, it is more costly.

Trump's hypocrisy

Trump’s hypocrisy about immigrants is astounding. He accuses them of doing nothing and draining the welfare system of millions but also taking away all the jobs of Americans. Which is it?

Mail service

Why is the postal service only delivering mail about three days per week? Aren't they required to deliver mail when it comes and is sorted?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Background checks

How does a person convicted of possessing a fully automatic machine gun get past a background check to buy an AK-47? The guy who stalked Trump in Florida was convicted 22 years ago and was still able to get an assault rifle. Now will Republicans do something about the background checks they lobbied against?

On her watch

Everyone has been getting hurt in the last three years. War is everywhere, prices are outrageous, etc. And we have Harris asking if we are OK? And claims to do something? And she was our vice president for the last three years and now wants to be president?

Prep scores

It's great seeing the local high school football scores and stories in the Weekend Edition instead of having to wait until Tuesday. Good job everyone!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 17
Thiessen: Why does Trump like Zelenskyy? He’s a Ukrainian Do...
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
OpinionOct. 17
Prayer 10-17-24
OpinionOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why loc...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sports gambling
OpinionOct. 16
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sports gambling
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying
OpinionOct. 16
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying
Smith: The real state of the economy
OpinionOct. 16
Smith: The real state of the economy
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
OpinionOct. 15
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy