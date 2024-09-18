Speak Out 9-18-24

School threats

Any threats made to schools or any business needs to result in heavy prison time. It costs thousands if not more to investigate it. Also, if school or business has to be closed or postponed, it is more costly.

Trump's hypocrisy

Trump’s hypocrisy about immigrants is astounding. He accuses them of doing nothing and draining the welfare system of millions but also taking away all the jobs of Americans. Which is it?

Mail service

Why is the postal service only delivering mail about three days per week? Aren't they required to deliver mail when it comes and is sorted?