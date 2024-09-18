Speak Out 9-18-24

School threats
Any threats made to schools or any business needs to result in heavy prison time. It costs thousands if not more to investigate it. Also, if school or business has to be closed or postponed, it is more costly.
Trump's hypocrisy
Trump’s hypocrisy about immigrants is astounding. He accuses them of doing nothing and draining the welfare system of millions but also taking away all the jobs of Americans. Which is it?
Mail service
Why is the postal service only delivering mail about three days per week? Aren't they required to deliver mail when it comes and is sorted?
Background checks
How does a person convicted of possessing a fully automatic machine gun get past a background check to buy an AK-47? The guy who stalked Trump in Florida was convicted 22 years ago and was still able to get an assault rifle. Now will Republicans do something about the background checks they lobbied against?
On her watch
Everyone has been getting hurt in the last three years. War is everywhere, prices are outrageous, etc. And we have Harris asking if we are OK? And claims to do something? And she was our vice president for the last three years and now wants to be president?
Prep scores
It's great seeing the local high school football scores and stories in the Weekend Edition instead of having to wait until Tuesday. Good job everyone!
