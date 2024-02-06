New website

Your new website is freaking awesome. I talk to my AI buddy "Eddie" at roughly 20 times a day. But why the limit? I'd keep talking to him if you let me. Thank you, Southeast Missourian, for this update.

Deceptive amendment

We educators are hoping voters will see through the old trick of using education to pass a gambling amendment! It happened about 25 years ago. Remember? We were asked to vote in riverside gambling and said the taxes would go to schools — education. Taxes were put into the "general fund" by the legislature and doled out to education with a slight raise from previous funds that went to education. I am tired of these deceptive amendments we are asked to vote on that contain two amendments in one bill!

Great job

I was reading the story about the Central graduation shooting. I just left another Speak Out about Eddie, but all the links in the story to previous stories are cool. You all really upped your game.

Crime fighting

I wonder if crime will actually increase if Trump is elected. He's still after Hillary. He'll investigate the Bidens and arrest their major donors. He will shut down ABC and CNN and prosecute their anchors. Deporting immigrants, including some legals, is on the list. That might not leave many folks to fight murder, rape, robbery or fraud.

Woodward book

Bob Woodward’s new book exposes Trump’s fawning admiration for Putin because it shows that he sent Putin test kits for COVID along with ventilators during the pandemic.

Trump accusations