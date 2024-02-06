Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event

The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.
Fields of Faith
I'd like to commend the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for their recent Fields of Faith event at Houck Field. This is always an excellent event, and I'm encouraged to see the participation. Wonderful testimony from SEMO's awesome QB Paxton DeLaurent. Proud to see athletes share their faith and encourage one another in their Christian walk with the Lord.
Chiefs hot start
The Chiefs are off to a hot start this season, now 5-0. This Sunday will be a good test for them against the 49ers. While the 49ers' record is only 3-3, they are still a good team with talent. Looking forward to this game.
Gun problem
Republicans say guns are no problem. It is the biggest problem ever, as in the news every day. Texas man killed and two officers wounded, one critical.
Voting for Trump
I will take an energetic Trump over a Cackling Kamala any day of the week. The woman can not speak without a teleprompter. Our adversaries will have a field day if she is elected. Think before you vote. Our country is at stake, along with our personal freedom. Remember all the free things the Democrats are offering are not free!
Character matters
This is the first time Republicans have gone into an election for president in which character didn’t matter. Their support of Trump shows that they just want to win at all costs and what he does to America and democracy isn’t as important as the “R” in front of his name. Republicans will have to wear Trump around their necks like an albatross from now on.
Dems, Trump
The reelection of Donald Trump would mark the end of George Washington’s vision for the presidency. While Democrats say the same stuff about Trump ending the republic, they aren’t willing to do anything to beat Trump — in fact, they are doing very little.
Whataboutism
In a fun case of whataboutism, Trump’s health is now in focus. The woman who told us President Biden did cartwheels and calculus now wonders what someone running for president is hiding, the story is rich with irony. Who knows if Trump is hiding anything — but perception is reality.
