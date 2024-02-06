The Speak Out column is a feature in the Southeast Missourian newspaper that allows readers to voice their opinions on various topics of local and national importance, often reflecting the pulse of the community. Comments are meant to be short in nature. To submit a comment, email speakout@semissourian.com or click here.
Marcellus Williams
Marcellus Williams was an innocent man. The state of Missouri murdered an innocent man. Meanwhile, a murderer will forever never face justice for their crime. The victim and their family will never have justice.
Great website
I had trouble getting onto the new Southeast Missourian website. But now that I'm in there, it is working well. Thank you to the nice woman at your front desk who helped. I didn't like the change at first, but it's so much better.
Media, Trump
Why is the media so afraid to call out Trump’s egregious lies concerning hurricane relief, immigrants and border security? Are they afraid of retaliation from MAGA crazies or what he’d do to them if he wins? It’s time for the media to grow a collective spine and confront Trump for each and every lie he spews before it’s too late. People are suffering from his lies and it needs to stop now!
Amendment 3
Amendment 3 is wrong for Missouri. This will allow taxpayer-funded abortions, allow for abortions up through the ninth month of a pregnancy and overturn parental consent law in the state. It's wrong on so many levels. Vote no on Amendment 3.
Woodward book
Trump and Vance are now calling the man who took down Nixon a hack. Nixon was 10 times more intelligent than Trump, and Bob Woodward is far more believable than Trump. Woodward’s new book exposes Trump’s many phone calls to Putin including some where his aids were told to leave the room. There’s no telling what those two talked about.
MTG on weather
Someone please break out the sock puppets and explain to Marjorie Taylor Greene that humans can’t control the weather to create hurricanes and steer them towards a specific direction. Maybe she thinks it’s the same people with the space lasers?
Climate change
We should make a list of all the climate-change-denying politicians and start naming hurricanes after them. Hurricanes Donald and Marjorie should be the first two on the list.
Who's worse?
Can someone be conservative but anti-Trump? Absolutely, but that doesn't mean having to vote for Kamala Harris. Her policies are worse. Biden's policies are worse. And the world is suffering because of it.
Restricting abortion
How do pro-life politicians get away with calling themselves pro-life? They want to restrict abortion to the point that the mother could die without the abortion. Are they saying it’s OK for the mother to die, just not the fetus? Explain to everyone how that’s pro-life?
Arena Park creek
How come the city spent the money to clean out the creek from Arena Park South so it could drain better but they let it grow back and it now has some pretty good-sized trees and brush taking over? They used to use a tractor with a bush hog on an arm and then sprayed it with a killer. It’s just one more thing they don’t keep up with.
Stock market
The stock market has had some of the highest levels in years, unemployment is down, 245,000 new jobs were added in September and inflation is down to 2.4%. And yet Trump is running around like Chicken Little screaming that the sky is falling.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.