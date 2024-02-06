The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.
Jackson softball
It is so refreshing to see the Jackson softball team standing at attention with their hands over their hearts. Rarely do you see professional players of any sport do so. Thank you, young ladies, for setting such a good example.
'Misinformation' crime
The Biden-Harris regime has condemned “misinformation” and will, if elected, deem what is so labeled a crime thereby threatening our First Amendment. What are we going to do? Vote the socialists/communists out.
Economic plan
Until the USA implements a core economic plan to match the Constitution expect current events to magnify.
Colorado clerk
Add Colorado County Clerk Tina Peters to the long list of ultra-MAGA Trump sycophants to have to pay the price for bowing down to him. She will now have to spend nine years in prison for trying to do Trump’s dirty work and overturn the 2020 election. Did Trump come to her rescue? Of course not, it’s all about him!
24 hours to end war?
Trump likes to brag about how he could end the war in Ukraine or the Gaza conflict within 24 hours, but what he’s really saying is that he would appease the aggressors like Putin or Hamas. Trump couldn’t negotiate an actual ceasefire if his life depended on it. His solution is to concede and go home. Why else would he have negotiated the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan with the Taliban instead of the Afghan government?
Trump's predictions
Donald Trump predicted that the stock market would crash if Biden were elected. It didn’t. It hit some of the highest levels in history. He also said that jobs would be lost and unemployment would skyrocket. It didn’t. And the September numbers were huge, 254,000 jobs added to the job market. When will people finally realize that Trump’s been lying all along about Biden and the economy?
Rose for HOF
Of course, Pete Rose should be in the Hall of Fame! He earned everything he worked for! Yes, he made a mistake, but imagine how many others did the same mistake.
Pete Rose
Yes, Pete Rose should be in the Hall of Fame without a doubt!
Historical context
Pete Rose should be in the Hall, and his story should be told. His stats still stand among the greats of the game. This is not a time for baseball to feel shame because of a fallen hero. Tell his story if not for historical context considering most MLB teams now receive revenue from 'gambling' as they advertise Draft Kings, Fan Duel and BetMGM, to name a few.
No HOF for Rose
Pete Rose was a great baseball player, but he thought that he was so great that he could break the rules and everything would be OK. He made that decision. He knew that if he was caught gambling on baseball games he would be banned from the game and all things associated with it. He made the call.
Charlie Hustle
Pete Rose: Put Charlie Hustle in the Hall of Fame.
Running from prison
One of the presidential candidates is running to help all Americans achieve a better life, the other is running to stay out of prison.
Medical records
Trump and MAGA were demanding that Biden release his medical records because of his age. It’s only fair that Trump releases his since he’s now the oldest candidate. What’s he hiding?
