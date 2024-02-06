The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.

Jackson softball

It is so refreshing to see the Jackson softball team standing at attention with their hands over their hearts. Rarely do you see professional players of any sport do so. Thank you, young ladies, for setting such a good example.

'Misinformation' crime

The Biden-Harris regime has condemned “misinformation” and will, if elected, deem what is so labeled a crime thereby threatening our First Amendment. What are we going to do? Vote the socialists/communists out.

Economic plan

Until the USA implements a core economic plan to match the Constitution expect current events to magnify.

Colorado clerk

Add Colorado County Clerk Tina Peters to the long list of ultra-MAGA Trump sycophants to have to pay the price for bowing down to him. She will now have to spend nine years in prison for trying to do Trump’s dirty work and overturn the 2020 election. Did Trump come to her rescue? Of course not, it’s all about him!

24 hours to end war?

Trump likes to brag about how he could end the war in Ukraine or the Gaza conflict within 24 hours, but what he’s really saying is that he would appease the aggressors like Putin or Hamas. Trump couldn’t negotiate an actual ceasefire if his life depended on it. His solution is to concede and go home. Why else would he have negotiated the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan with the Taliban instead of the Afghan government?

Trump's predictions

Donald Trump predicted that the stock market would crash if Biden were elected. It didn’t. It hit some of the highest levels in history. He also said that jobs would be lost and unemployment would skyrocket. It didn’t. And the September numbers were huge, 254,000 jobs added to the job market. When will people finally realize that Trump’s been lying all along about Biden and the economy?