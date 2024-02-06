All sections
OpinionOctober 17, 2024

Speak Out: When will America face its financial reality on debt?

Readers comment about America's looming debt crisis, SEMO football's recent victory, tributes to Mary Kasten, and critiques of political figures like Trump and Harris.

story image illustation
Artist depiction (ai)

The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.

US debt

It’s unfortunate that the USA wants to push the national credit card to the point of decline before taking action on the debt.

SEMO football

Really enjoyed the SEMO football game last Saturday at Houck Field. The Redhawks were off to a slow start, but they picked it up and came away with a huge victory over Tennessee Tech. Looking forward to Homecoming.

Mary Kasten

My condolences to the family of Mary Kasten. What a wonderful lady she was. A public servant and community leader. A woman of great faith who was always quick to show kindness to others. What a life and legacy.

Kamala's allergies

Trump actually went on his tanking Truth Social and claimed that Kamala Harris’ seasonal allergies should disqualify her from being president. Right, sneezing and a runny nose make someone completely unable to be president. But suffering from dementia and slurring speech is acceptable?

The weave

Someone deep inside Trump’s inner circle has decided to sane-wash his incoherent ramblings as the “weave”. This is supposed to explain away his rambling thoughts as a brilliant display of his intellect and ability to weave his thoughts into a coherent idea at the end of his speech. Those who haven’t drunk the Kool-Aid know it’s just the ramblings of an incoherent mind.

Fathering children

Imagine what would happen if the government tried to tell men if they could or couldn’t father children? How long would it take before legislation is passed that says the government has no power whatsoever to regulate them? Think about it!

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

