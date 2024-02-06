All sections
OpinionSeptember 19, 2024

Our Opinion: SEMO presidential search critical to university’s future

Southeast Missouri State University has commenced its search for a new president as Carlos Vargas prepares to step down next summer. The next leader will need to navigate financial constraints, enrollment challenges, and build strong legislative relationships to continue SEMO's progress.

Southeast Missouri State University officials have begun their search for a new president. The choice is critical to the university's future.
Southeast Missouri State University officials have begun their search for a new president. The choice is critical to the university's future.

Southeast Missouri State University has begun its search for the school’s 19th president.

Carlos Vargas will have led the university for a decade when his tenure as president ends next summer. He will leave as a president popular with the student body, respected in the community and known for taking bold actions to move the university forward. He and his wife, Pam, have been important members of the Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri community, representing the university at events throughout the region, state and world.

Work started under his oversight will far outlast his time in office. From the ongoing reconstruction of the football/soccer stadium to the university’s largest-ever comprehensive capital campaign — “Transforming Lives” — someone else will finish what Vargas began.

The stadium stands as the front door to the university and downtown Cape Girardeau, and the capital campaign’s $60 million goal will fund academic and athletic projects over the coming decade. Add to those projects the university’s blossoming aviation and cybersecurity programs — along with its unique River Campus — and it’s easy to see why the next president’s vision and ability to build coalitions locally, regionally and statewide will be paramount to the university’s future.

Not only will the next president need to navigate ever-tightening financial resources and enrollment challenges, but building stronger relationships with the state legislature will also be vital to SEMO’s vitality.

Greenwood Asher and Associates, a firm experienced in higher education presidential searches, is heading the project, aided by a Presidential Search Advisory Committiee.

Jim Limbaugh, vice president of the university’s Board of Governors is chairing the committee. Other members include university representatives: Tina Klocke, Board of Governors president; Lloyd Smith, Board of Governors member; Jenny Cropp, Faculty Senate chair; Brad Deken, Engineering and Technology Department chair; Erin Fluegge, Faculty Senate member; Dustin Hopkins, Professional Staff Council chair; Tom Matukewicz, head football coach; Dayna Northington, Clerical/Technical/Service (CTS) Staff Council chair; Lydia Pobst, Student Government Association president; Maureen Clancy-May, Foundation Board chair; Abbie Crites-Leoni and Jeff Davis, Alumni Association Board president emeritus; and Chris Martin, general counsel and ex-officio Board of Governors secretary. Representing the community are Charles “Bud” Hilburn III of Baker Implement Company and Erica Wilson of Reinsurance Group of America Inc./Global Security and Privacy Risk Management.

The committee’s membership mirrors the university’s stakeholders and brings expertise and knowledge that will help them choose the next president.

The group will inform community members about the ongoing search through a web page. That’s a good idea. Many will be watching the process.

Finding the right person to lead the university is critical to SEMO’s future. We believe the pieces are in place to do just that.

In the meantime, we wish Dr. Vargas, Pam, university leadership, faculty and students, the best for this next year. May it be one to remember for many positive achievements.

