Our Opinion: SEMO presidential search critical to university’s future

Southeast Missouri State University has begun its search for the school’s 19th president.

Carlos Vargas will have led the university for a decade when his tenure as president ends next summer. He will leave as a president popular with the student body, respected in the community and known for taking bold actions to move the university forward. He and his wife, Pam, have been important members of the Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri community, representing the university at events throughout the region, state and world.

Work started under his oversight will far outlast his time in office. From the ongoing reconstruction of the football/soccer stadium to the university’s largest-ever comprehensive capital campaign — “Transforming Lives” — someone else will finish what Vargas began.

The stadium stands as the front door to the university and downtown Cape Girardeau, and the capital campaign’s $60 million goal will fund academic and athletic projects over the coming decade. Add to those projects the university’s blossoming aviation and cybersecurity programs — along with its unique River Campus — and it’s easy to see why the next president’s vision and ability to build coalitions locally, regionally and statewide will be paramount to the university’s future.

Not only will the next president need to navigate ever-tightening financial resources and enrollment challenges, but building stronger relationships with the state legislature will also be vital to SEMO’s vitality.