Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel

On Monday, Oct. 7, my organization, CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, co-hosted with Michigan Lighthouse Ministries a press conference with more than 50 pastors from across the State of Michigan, noting the atrocities committed last year by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens and expressing solidarity with the State of Israel.

We chose a church in the state of Michigan for this program because Michigan is home to the largest Arab American population in the country.

It is also home to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American representative in the House of Representatives and one of the nation's most strident voices against Israel.

Were these clergy, mostly Black, expressing opposition to Arab Americans? Certainly not. On the contrary, their support of the Jewish state, and the values it embodies and expresses, is an expression of support for the welfare and betterment of all mankind.

Of great concern to these Christian evangelicals is the cloud of darkness spreading and enveloping so much of our world today.

The miraculous return of the Jewish people to their historical homeland after 2,000 years in dispersion, and their transformation of desert and swamp into a thriving modern state, with per capita income higher than most European countries, shines laser-like light into the thick dark cloud of evil around us.

Hamas terrorists noted Oct. 7 by firing missiles into Israel, saying that, given the opportunity, they would commit the same atrocities again and again.

By atrocities, we're talking about murder, rape, beheadings, burning of babies, mutilation of corpses.

How is it that there is sympathy for this depravity?

Iran, which provides the billions financing Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist organizations had, per tradingeconomics.com, just $5,740 per capita GDP in 2023. This is just 13.5% of the $42,674 per capita GDP of Israel, despite Iran having the fourth largest holdings of oil reserves in the world.