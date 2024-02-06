Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel

Both the Harris-Walz presidential ticket and now lame-duck President Joe Biden keep insisting that they are Israel's best friend.

A snarly Biden recently bragged at a contentious press conference, "No administration has helped Israel more than I have. None, none, none. And I think (Netanyahu) should remember that."

Yet the thin-skinned and triggered Biden's prickliness poorly hid – or perhaps revealed – the truth: This current administration knows that it is responsible for the current explosion of the Middle East and the particular dilemmas of Israel.

Biden further revealed his blame-gaming of the Israeli government when asked another loaded question about purported Netanyahu election interference, saying, "Whether he's trying to influence the election, I don't know."

Election interference?

Biden apparently forgot who just flew Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into swing state Pennsylvania, just as early and mail-in voting there began, to lobby for more aid even as he trashed candidates Donald Trump and JD Vance to a left-wing magazine.

Recently, Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris refused to say whether the Netanyahu administration is even an ally of the United States.

Her Democrat running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, could not state whether the Democratic ticket would approve of an Israeli response — by either targeting the Iranian nuclear bomb program or its oil fields and exporting facilities — to some 500 Iranian missiles and rockets that hit the Jewish state.

Another Bob Woodward racy and gossipy tell-all book just appeared. It alleges that Biden despised Netanyahu and has reportedly smeared him to aides: "That son of a [expletive], Bibi Netanyahu, he's a bad guy. He's a bad [expletive] guy!"

What are we to make of this Biden-Harris-Walz mess?

It is an election year and one of the closest races in modern memory. Biden and his successors, Harris-Walz, know that support for Israel is a bipartisan cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy and critical for Democratic unity.

Yet they feel they must also pander to anti-Israel, Muslim-American voters who may determine the electoral college votes of critical swing state Michigan.

Democratic politicos square that circle by claiming they support Israel — despite damning the conservative Netanyahu. That way they seek to blame Netanyahu for alienating Arab and Muslim-American voters, while they do not alienate left-wing Jewish and pro-Israeli Democrats.

For all the invective, a demonized Netanyahu is now regaining public support in Israel. The Israeli public approves of his near destruction of Hamas, the ongoing brilliant Israeli emasculation of Hezbollah, and Israel's revelations that the once widely feared terrorist regime in Iran may in fact well prove to be a paper tiger.

Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan admitted just eight days before the Oct. 7 massacres that "the Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades."

His boast was an admission that Biden and Harris had inherited from the prior Trump administration a stable Middle East.