Editorial Roundup from newspapers across the United States

Sept. 20

The Washington Post on what to expect on election night and advises patience

In 2020, the United States did not have election night so much as election week. Factors including a slow count of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania delayed declaring Joe Biden the winner until the Saturday after Election Day, giving President Donald Trump time to allege fraud — allegations that resulted in the Jan. 6, 2021, effort to overturn the results.

This year, some — but only some — of the thousands of people responsible for administering U.S. elections have learned the lessons of four years ago. Americans should prepare themselves for another difficult post-election period — even if it is unlikely to be as chaotic as 2020.

On Friday, supporters of Mr. Trump on Georgia’s State Election Board voted to require counties to hand-count every ballot, which could delay reporting by weeks. Local election workers warn it will almost certainly produce more errors and that they won’t be able to comply with a requirement to complete counting by the day following the election, especially in large jurisdictions that tend to favor Democrats.

In many places, counting mail-in ballots could be a flash point once again. Even as Mr. Trump calls absentee voting “corrupt,” Republicans are trying to encourage more supporters to cast ballots by mail while simultaneously maneuvering to invalidate ballots that don’t precisely comply with sometimes complex rules. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Friday that mail-in ballots can be thrown out if voters do not write accurate dates on the envelope used to return them. Election officials are fretting about potential problems with mail delivery and warning that counting every vote could take days following Nov. 5.

The U.S. Postal Service appears to be taking seriously concerns about mail reliability expressed last week by the National Association of Secretaries of State. The nonpartisan group warned that “lost or delayed election mail” risks disenfranchising voters. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy replied that training has been improved to expedite delivery of election-related material, and that in 2020 nearly 98 percent of ballots were returned to election officials within three days. All the same, voters should return ballots early — with plenty of time to spare — and give extra attention to every requirement. Many states allow voters to “cure” ballots missing critical information within a certain period of time.

Even if USPS excels, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin prohibit the counting of mail-in ballots until Election Day, no matter when they arrive. This slowed down the count in 2020. Divided governments in both states failed to fix this quirk in how they count. Arizona and Nevada have often taken multiple days to fully count, too. Elections officials say they’ve hired more workers to process ballots, but it will probably still take longer to tally the high volume of ballots in urban centers such as Philadelphia and Milwaukee than the lower number in redder, rural areas.

If Democrats continue to vote by mail more than Republicans, early returns will probably show Mr. Trump leading, but the gap will close as votes are tallied. Mr. Trump used this so-called red mirage in 2020 to declare victory and insist that the counting stop. When Mr. Biden overtook him, Mr. Trump claimed it was the result of Democrats dumping ballots rather than an entirely foreseeable and legitimate consequence of voting patterns and state counting policies.

Mr. Trump might well win this election fair and square. Polls show the race is neck and neck. It’s possible he takes an early lead in the count and holds it, or that Republicans vote by mail in greater numbers than forecast, dulling the expected blue shift. In 2020, Democrats returned 18 million ballots by mail compared, with about 10 million from Republicans across 20 states with party registration data. In the 2022 midterms, Democrats sent in 7.6 million mail-in ballots, compared with 5.1 million from Republicans, according to the U.S. Elections Project. But commentators and voters should nevertheless prepare for an uncertain result on the evening of Nov. 5.

One piece of good news is that a bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to avert a reprise of the Jan. 6 mess. This month, 32 members of Congress signed a “ Unity Commitment ” in which they agreed to respect the results of the 2024 election, attend the inauguration and serve as a voice for calm, regardless of who wins. The list, organized by Reps. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), includes half a dozen Republicans. True, the number should be far higher; not one of the 139 House Republicans who voted against certifying Mr. Biden’s victory joined the group. But it is one sign that next Jan. 6 might not be a disaster. After 2021, Congress tightened the electoral vote counting rules. And Capitol security will be extremely tight; no rioters will break in to stop the count.

For most Americans, the imperative is clear: vote. Two NASA astronauts stranded on the International Space Station plan to cast absentee ballots in Texas. If they can figure out how to vote, you can, too. Ballots are starting to be mailed out in Nevada, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina. But it’s not too late to register. At least two weeks remain in every state. If you’re eligible, go to vote.gov.

Sept. 21

The Los Angeles Times on the death penalty

The state of South Carolina on Friday strapped down Freddie Owens and injected him with a chemical that’s usually used to euthanize pets. In the days before the execution, a key witness against him admitted testifying falsely at trial to save himself, and said Owens had nothing to do with the 1999 murder for which he was convicted. But that didn’t matter. Owens, also known as Khalil Divine Black Sun Allah, was put to death.

Officials in Missouri are preparing to execute Marcellus Williams on Tuesday. The two witnesses against him are known liars, and the bloody footprint and hair samples found at the scene were determined not to belong to him or the victim in the 2001 fatal stabbing for which he was convicted. DNA samples on the murder weapon haven’t been analyzed because prosecutors handled the knife without gloves and tainted the evidence. A Missouri governor stayed an earlier execution and ordered a board to investigate the case. But a new governor dissolved the board and revoked the stay.

Earlier this month the prosecutor offered to switch the sentence to life in prison if Williams would plead guilty, and the condemned man agreed despite insisting he had nothing to do with the crime. A judge accepted the deal, but it was thrown out on appeal. So despite the lack of physical evidence linking Williams to the murder, and over the objection of the prosecutor and the victim’s family, the execution is back on.

In Texas they’re getting ready to kill Robert Roberson next month. Roberson was convicted of killing his 2-year-old child in 2002 based on the controversial “shaken baby syndrome” hypothesis, which has been widely branded as junk science. In the days before the child’s death, she was running a fever, and an emergency room doctor prescribed an antihistamine that can cause fatal respiratory distress in young children.

When Roberson brought her back to the ER, law enforcement officials didn’t like the way he was acting — unemotional and detached — and concluded it was evidence of guilt. It was likely evidence of his autism.

The detective who testified against him now realizes that and is urging clemency so that Roberson is not put to death for a crime that he did not commit and that did not even occur, because evidence suggests the child died from pneumonia and septic shock.

But Roberson is scheduled to be put to death for shaking her to death anyway.

Death sentences and executions, even for actual murderers, are relics of primitive societies in which leaders and their underlings ritually killed to expiate perceived evil, propitiate the gods and calm fears of social chaos.

So what do death sentences become when the witnesses, police, prosecutors and judges admit that their former testimony or conclusions were wrong and the accused is innocent, and the executions proceed anyway?

They cross the line that separates civilization from savagery, criminal justice from black magic, accountability from ritualistic human sacrifice. They become false religion, dependent on totems such as “shaken baby syndrome,” and shamanistic revelation — for example, the suspect looked guilty. They promulgate superstitions, such as the magical pretense that the killing deters future crime. They satisfy our primordial demand for guilt and punishment and our illusion of moral cleansing.

What they cannot satisfy is the delusion that our society is just and merciful. The appetite for blame and blood is voracious and repeatedly beats back our aspiration to be a more enlightened, humane and modern nation. President Biden, soon to leave office, promised as a candidate he would do away with federal death sentences but has not acted.

Former President Trump, seeking reelection, this week reiterated his long-standing demand to quickly execute drug dealers.

But even when we kill the guilty, we become needlessly cruel. When we kill the conceivably innocent, we become a mockery of ourselves and our supposed allegiance to justice.

