Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

Oct. 11

The Washington Post on AI's impact on chemistry, biomedicine

One of this year’s Nobel Prize winners in physics, Geoffrey Hinton, who pioneered work on the neural networks that undergird artificial intelligence, has warned that machines might someday get smarter than humans. Perhaps. But this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry honored a real-world example of how AI is helping humans today with astounding discoveries in protein structure that have far-reaching applications. This is a development worth savoring.

Proteins are biology’s lead actors. As the Nobel committee pointed out, proteins “control and drive all the chemi­cal reactions that together are the basis of life. Proteins also function as hormones, signal substances, antibodies and the building blocks of different tissues.” In the human body, they are necessary for the structure, function and regulation of tissues and organs. All proteins begin with a chain of up to 20 kinds of amino acids, strung together in a sequence encoded in DNA. Each chain folds into a unique structure, and those shapes determine how proteins interact with other molecules.

Looking like a tangled ball of twine, proteins have a complex and precise design of moving parts that are linked to chemical events and bind to other molecules. Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system that bind to foreign molecules, including those on the surface of an invading virus, such as the spikes on the coronavirus that causes covid-19.

At the end of the 1950s, University of Cambridge researchers John Kendrew and Max Perutz successfully used a method called X-ray crystallography to produce the first 3D models of proteins. In recognition, they were awarded the 1962 Nobel Prize in chemistry. In the ensuing half-century, the quest to document protein structures remained laborious and slow. A single protein structure might take a doctoral student four or five years to figure out. Before AI, the field’s central repository contained some 185,000 experimentally solved protein structures.

This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry went to three scientists who revolutionized the field. David Baker of the University of Washington built entirely new kinds of proteins. Demis Hassabis and John Jumper of DeepMind, a Britain-based firm that is part of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, developed an AI and machine learning model that can predict the structure of proteins, decoding the amino acids that make up each. The model, AlphaFold, can do in minutes what once took years.

AlphaFold takes advantage of neural networks that can locate patterns in enormous amounts of data. The system was trained on the vast information in the databases of all known protein structures and amino acid sequences. AlphaFold has predicted more than 200 million protein structures, or nearly all catalogued proteins known to science, including those in humans, plants, bacteria, animals and other organisms. The AlphaFold Protein Structure Database makes this data freely available.

To design new drugs and vaccines, scientists need to know how a protein looks or behaves. The AlphaFold result is a prediction — a visual representation of a protein’s expected structure — but such predictions can accelerate biomedical research.

The AlphaFold blog recounts the story of scientists searching for a better vaccine against malaria, a disease that afflicts 250 million people a year and causes more than 600,000 deaths. Because malaria is caused by a shape-shifting parasite, vaccine researchers had long struggled to characterize the structure of one surface protein they needed to target to interrupt the infection. Then AlphaFold’s prediction of the right structure snapped it into focus. Matthew Higgins at the University of Oxford said the breakthrough helped his team decide which bits of the protein to put in the vaccine, which trains the body’s immune system to detect it and act. This helped advance his research from “a fundamental science stage to the preclinical and clinical development stage.”

Anyone who has used ChatGPT knows that AI is not always correct — and the malaria scientists found that some of the 3D visualizations of proteins were inexact. But AI will only get better over time. Already, the AlphaFold effort is expanding to create accurate visualizations of how proteins interact with other biomedical structures, such as nucleic acids.

In the years ahead, AI dangers must be confronted and safeguards considered. Without a doubt, there are risks when powerful technology falls into the hands of malign actors.

But, for now, AlphaFold shows that AI can supercharge existing knowledge to benefit mankind. The Nobel committee noted that, thanks to these advances, “researchers can now better understand antibiotic resistance and create images of enzymes that can decompose plastic.” And there will be more to come.

ONLINE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/10/11/nobel-prize-chemistry-proteins-ai-biomedicine/

Oct. 14

The New York Times on the PRESS Act and the First Amendment

Governments often chafe at the presence of a free press. The reason is simple: A robust and independent news media keeps a sharp eye on government and, when necessary, exposes abuse of power, corruption, incompetence and waste.

Exposing such things depends, of course, not just on journalists but also on brave officials willing to sound the alarm about government misconduct. Even when their disclosures are clearly in the public interest, these whistle-blowers — or sources, in the journalistic parlance — often hide their identities to avoid punishment or retaliation. In this way, bringing essential information to the public often depends on protecting the identity of the person sharing it.

Safeguarding the anonymity of reporters’ sources is essential in the exercise of this critical role, a need that several federal courts have found is implicit in the First Amendment. It has been recognized by governments or courts in 49 states and the District of Columbia as a form of protection for journalists and news outlets against unfair or overbearing efforts by government to ferret out their sources, punish whistle-blowers and scare off others who might consider speaking up about wrongdoing.

There is nothing of the sort, however, on the federal level, where the need is arguably greatest, in part because of the rapid evolution of electronic snooping and the fallout of sharply polarized politics. Having a federal law on the books would provide a higher level of protection than the recognition now provided by most federal circuit courts.

That could change before the year is out if the Senate Judiciary Committee releases a strong bipartisan bill that has already sailed unopposed twice, in this session and the last, through the House of Representatives. Called the Protect Reporters From Exploitative State Spying Act, or PRESS Act, it would shield reporters from court-ordered disclosure of their sources of information, except in the rare cases in which disclosure is necessary to prevent an act of terrorism or imminent violence.

The New York Times is clearly not a disinterested bystander on this issue. It is this board’s conviction, shared by most independent news media, that governmental restrictions on freedoms of the press are a certain route to abuse of power and authoritarianism. The Times and its reporters have been involved in numerous legal battles to ensure that the press remains free and independent.

But this is not purely a matter of press versus government. This law would effectively protect those who serve the public interest by blowing the whistle on government wrongdoing. And it would help protect all Americans, who deserve nothing less than the full truth about the officials they elect and the government they fund.

The nation’s founders saw freedom of expression as a critical component of democracy. George Washington’s formulation is almost biblical: “The freedom of speech may be taken away, and dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the slaughter.”

Today, every member of the House, some themselves targets of sharp investigative reporting or frequent critics of the news media, has supported swift passage of the PRESS bill. There are three Republican sponsors of the bill in the Senate, but it is opposed by a small clutch of conservative senators — most notably Tom Cotton, a hard-right Republican from Arkansas — attempting to keep the legislation bottled up in the Judiciary Committee.

Mr. Cotton’s argument is that the PRESS Act would open a floodgate to leaks that would undermine law enforcement and national security. That argument, however, is based not on evidence but on a visceral hostility to the news media, which he has made clear he views largely as an ideological foe. Too many reporters, he said in a statement, are “little more than left-wing activists who are, at best, ambivalent about America and who are cavalier about our security and the truth.”

Leaks and whistle-blowers have often proved essential to the public’s understanding of major events and the workings of government at all levels. There is nothing ideological about their usefulness; they can be just as effective in exposing the unwelcome truth about Democratic administrations as Republican ones. By protecting reporters from having to reveal their sources, the bill would ideally encourage more whistle-blowers to help shine a light on government abuses.

Administrations of both parties — and especially those of Barack Obama and Donald Trump — have tried varying means to block leaks that would be in the public interest and to pressure reporters into revealing their sources. Attorney General Merrick Garland ended these abuses for the duration of President Biden’s administration, announcing that the Justice Department would no longer dig through the phone records of reporters to identify sources for leak investigations. Without a law in place, though, a future administration could easily reinstate that practice.

Nothing in the PRESS Act would prevent the government from prosecuting leakers, and the government has vast powers to monitor its officials without demanding that reporters divulge the information they seek.

There is no evidence that states with press shield laws have been hamstrung in combating crime, and the federal government has identified and prosecuted major leakers without information coerced from reporters. The Obama administration spent years trying to force the reporter James Risen, formerly of The Times, to identify his source for a book in which he detailed a failed C.I.A. plan to undermine Iran’s nuclear program. Though required by a subpoena to testify, Mr. Risen steadfastly refused to identify his source and was not compelled to do so. The leaker was arrested and imprisoned anyway.

The PRESS Act would not protect journalists who violate laws to acquire information, and the exceptions for national security are broad. But hostility toward the news media in the polarized politics of the day makes it more urgent than ever to ensure that reporters can continue to pursue their essential role as watchdogs over the government without the threat of court-ordered demands for their sources and information. The PRESS Act is needed now.

ONLINE: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/14/opinion/editorials/press-act-reporters-leaks-whistleblower.html

Oct. 13

The Wall Street Journal on transgender sports, a sleeper issue in 2024

Every election has issues that are predictable—abortion and the economy this year—but also some that surprise the political class. This year one sleeper issue is progressive transgender coercion, which is playing against Democrats in races across the country.

Consider the ad running in Ohio against Sen. Sherrod Brown, in which a narrator says Mr. Brown is “too liberal for Ohio,” and he voted “to let transgender biological men participate in women’s sports.”

Some media fact-checkers are calling this claim false, but not without astounding sleight of hand. The ad, sponsored by a Republican-aligned Super PAC, cites Mr. Brown’s vote against a failed 2021 amendment offered by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville. “When we pull up this vote on the U.S. Senate website,” says a report by WKYC in Cleveland, “we see it had nothing to do with allowing transgender people to participate in women’s sports. It was actually only about money.”

Only money? “Specifically,” WKYC explains, “Brown voted against including an amendment in the American Rescue Plan Act that would have stripped federal funding from Ohio schools if those schools allowed transgender people to participate in women’s sports.” Ergo, the ad’s claim is “false,” and Mr. Brown “did not vote ‘to let transgender biological men participate in women’s sports.’”