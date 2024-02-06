Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library

Ours is a nation of institutions — long-standing bedrock foundations that enrich our lives in immeasurable ways.

Public libraries are among them.

Children comb the aisles, looking for their next adventure. Young adults use them in utilitiarian ways to study and broaden our horizons. Adults enjoy the cost-effective access to literature and the information superhighway of the internet and even gear and equipment for recreation and productivity.

Public libraries, by their nature, serve everyone.

We’ve long known Cape Girardeau Public Library, under the stewardship of director Katie Earnhart, is a gem. In addition to the usual array of books and products available, our library is a hub of social activity, often hosting community events, lectures and educational programming.

The Missouri Library Association shares our opinion, recently naming Cape Girareau Public Library the 2024 Library of the Year.

Congratulations.