olympicsJuly 28, 2024

Vive la France! Léon Marchand fulfills the hopes of his nation with a swimming gold in 400 IM

NANTERRE, France (AP) — With a flag-waving crowd cheering his every stroke, Léon Marchand delivered a swimming gold for France with a dominating victory in the men's 400-meter individual medley Sunday night.

PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
Leon Marchand, of France, celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Leon Marchand, of France, celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France.
Leon Marchand, of France, celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France.
Leon Marchand, of France, celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France.
Leon Marchand, of France, celebrates after setting an Olympic record winning gold in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France.
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France.
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France.
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France.
Leon Marchand, of France, celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France.
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France.
Marchand was ahead as soon as his head popped from the water and he steadily pulled away from the field in what was essentially two separate races: Marchand racing the clock and everyone else competing for silver and bronze.

He was under world-record pace on the final turn but faded a bit coming home, touching in 4 minutes, 2.95 seconds — an Olympic record, but just shy of his own world mark of 4:02.50. Marchand claimed that mark at last year’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, erasing a record held by Michael Phelps for 15 years.

Not surprisingly, the young Frenchman has drawn comparisons to Phelps and is guided by the same coach, American Bob Bowman, who was with the most decorated athlete in Olympic history throughout his career.

Marchand lived up to those staggering expectations, for one night at least, and fulfilled the hopes of the host nation with a performance that sets him up to be one of the biggest stars of the Paris Games.

And Phelps was in the building to witness it, analyzing the race as a member of the NBC broadcast team.

La Defense Arena was packed with more than 15,000 fans, many of them with their faces painted in the blue, white and red of the tricolore banner.

Chants of “Léon! Léon! Léon!” and an impromtu rendition of “La Marseillaise” broke out in the rugby stadium a full 15 minutes before Marchand walked on deck for the first final of evening.

The 22-year-old Marchand, who trained in the U.S. while attending Arizona State University, seemed to have the weight of all of France on his broad shoulders. He came through with flying colors to capture the first gold medal of his career, but surely not the last.

The silver went to Japan's Tomoyuki Matsushita, who finished nearly 6 seconds behind the winner in 4:08.62. American Carson Foster claimed the bronze at 4:08.66.

The defending Olympic champion, 30-year-old Chase Kalisz of the U.S., was eliminated in the preliminaries when he failed to post one of the top eight times.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

