SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Ilona Maher created a try and almost scored another as the U.S. women's rugby sevens team reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time with a 17-7 win over Britain on Monday.

Now for the tougher part: a semifinal against defending champion New Zealand.

The New Zealanders trounced China 55-5 in the quarterfinals and appear to be peaking at the right time.

So does 2016 gold medalist Australia, with Maddison Levi scoring three tries in a thumping 40-7 quarterfinal win over Ireland to increase her tournament tally to an Olympic record 11.

It was the second meeting of the day between those teams and quite a contrast after the Australians only narrowly won 19-14 to finish the group stage unbeaten.

The world sevens series champions will next take on a Canada lineup coming off a 19-14 win over host France.