olympicsJuly 26, 2024

Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch before opening ceremony in Paris

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) —

AP News, Associated Press
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
FILE - Snoop Dogg gets a pole vaulting lesson during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials on June 23, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Snoop will be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Games’ opening ceremony Friday, July 26. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Snoop Dogg upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Snoop Dogg upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Snoop Dogg is seemingly everywhere during the Paris Olympics, but on Friday morning you could catch him carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremony.

He was one of the final torch bearers of the Olympic flame, which was lit in April in Greece and slowly has journeyed toward Paris since. Snoop Dogg's leg was in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris.

In an interview earlier this week, the multihyphenate expressed gratitude toward the U.S. and France for the opportunity.

“I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this,” he said. “I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

Snoop Dogg is in Paris to help cover the Games for NBC, part of the U.S. broadcaster's bet to boost ratings by infusing coverage with pop culture.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

