SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Rory McIlroy began preparing for the Olympics by playing a course he knows well, with photographers camped out behind him on the tee and spectators crammed behind the railing on the 18th green.

Only he wasn't at Le Golf National, where he was part of Europe's winning Ryder Cup team in 2018. This was Monday on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

“None of your business why I was there,” McIlroy said Tuesday, not making it entirely clear whether he was serious or being cheeky. “But it's always nice to play St. Andrews. Yeah, it was good. I wasn't expecting quite the crowd on the last few holes that we got.”

“That was the first game of golf I've had since Troon,” he said. "I thought at least one game of golf before I got here was probably beneficial.”

Royal Troon wasn't a great memory for McIlroy.

He was coming off a crushing collapse at the U.S. Open — twice missing par putts in the 3-foot range over the final three holes to lose by one to Bryson DeChambeau — when he arrived at the British Open and was gone before he knew it. A tee shot over the railroad tracks in the first round led to a 78. A triple bogey on his fourth hole in the second round led to a 75.

Shane Lowry carried the flag for Ireland in the opening ceremonies on Friday. McIlroy arrived from St. Andrews to start two days of preparations and said his focus was “pretty high.” The motivation was not entirely clear.

At stake is a chance to win a gold medal, which could help fill the void of missing out on all those silver trophies awarded at the majors.

“The last time you guys saw me, I didn't give a very good account of myself at Troon,” he said. “I want to make sure I'm right where I need to be teeing off on Thursday.”

McIlroy implied he had taken a full nine days away from playing golf since missing the cut in the British Open, different from others in the 60-man field.

Scottie Scheffler played during a family holiday in the south of France. The rest of the Americans gathered in Portugal for a little beach and a few days of friendly golf games. Jon Rahm won his first LIV Golf event last week in England.

Exactly where the Olympics fall on the priority scale for any golfer is still being measured. This is only the third time players are chasing medals in a sport that has been all about money, particularly the last couple of years.